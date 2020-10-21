Jayme Foster SevertMarch 19, 1984 - October 18, 2020Mrs. Jayme Victoria Foster Severt, 36, of Clemmons, passed away peacefully Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, at Forsyth Medical Center.She was born March 19, 1984, in Catawba County to Tracy Kornegay Martin and Jeffrey Eugene Foster. Jayme was a loving wife, mother and friend. She graduated from Bunker Hill High School and UNC Greensboro where she earned a degree in Criminology with a minor in Psychology. Jayme had a successful career as a paralegal in the Winston-Salem area. She enjoyed cooking, decorating and being around her family. Jayme brought so much joy to those around her. Her laugh was infectious, and it was accompanied by the most beautiful smile. She was the epitome of selfless and was often worried over the well-being of others rather than herself.Jayme was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Avery and JoAnn Kornegay.Surviving are her husband of 14 years, Chad Severt; two sons, James Chandler and Gabriel Turner Severt; mother, Tracy Martin (Joey Stilley); sister, Allyson Sestric (Alex); nephew, Deacon Sestric; aunt, Betty Powell (Gary); cousins, Donna Wellmon and David Sigmon and numerous other family members.A private celebration of life service will be held Saturday.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Levine Children's Hospital.Hayworth-Miller Kinderton Chapel