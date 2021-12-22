Jean Parker Queen
January 24, 1933 - December 15, 2021
Jean Parker Queen, 88, of Hickory, passed away peacefully the morning of Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, at S. Mitchell Mack Hospice House, in Mooresville.
Jean was born Jan. 24, 1933, in Hickory. She graduated from St. Stephens High School in 1951, where she was a great basketball player. In her senior years, she enjoyed hiking. Jean worked at Century Furniture Company for 30 years before retiring.
She is survived by her loving husband of 54 years, Ralph L. Queen Jr.; her children, Mike Frye and his wife, Vicky, Bobbie Frye Brown and her husband, John, Kelli Frye Helton, Karen Queen Ready and her husband, Joe; grandchildren, David Poovey and his wife, Sara, Bronson Brown, Dalton Brown and his wife, Morgan, Alexander Bowers and fiancée, Catherine Huete; great grandchildren, Connor Poovey and Adalyn Huete; and her sister, Tina Everhart.
A private memorial is being planned at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Hospice and Palliative Care of Iredell County, 2347 Simonton Rd., Statesville, NC 28625, www.hoic.org
. Please specify S. Mitchell Mack Hospice House as your donation.
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Dec. 22, 2021.