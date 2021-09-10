Menu
Jean K. Shook
1937 - 2021
BORN
1937
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Burke Mortuary - Newton-Conover
2516 North Main Avenue
Newton, NC
Jean K. Shook

June 7, 1937 - September 8, 2021

Shirley "Jean" Keller Shook, 84, of Conover, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, at her residence.

Born June 7, 1937, in Burke County, she was the daughter of the late Horace Wright Keller and Carrie Kelley Keller. She was a nursing assistant in the private home care industry. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Rickey Kiziah; and sisters, Norene Woodey and Mary Kuykendall.

She is survived by her husband of 51 years, Donald Ray Shook; sons, Randy Kiziah and wife, Tonya of South Carolina, Randall E. Kiziah and Cheryl Honeycutt of Hickory, Ron M. Kiziah and wife, Diane of Claremont, Danny Shook and wife, Shelia of Hudson, and Dean Shook and Jenn Mann of Conover; daughter, Rhonda Shook Jones and husband, Ralph of Savannah, Ga.; 12 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, Sept. 10, in the Burke Mortuary Chapel in Newton with Pastor Edwin Elmore officiating. The family will receive friends from 12 to 12:45 p.m., at the funeral home, prior to the service. Graveside services will be held at 12 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 15, at Catawba Memorial Park in Hickory.

Memorials may be made to Community Home Care and Hospice.

Burke Mortuary and Crematory of Newton

www.burkemortuary.com
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Sep. 10, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
10
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 12:45p.m.
Burke Mortuary
2516 North Main Avenue, Newton, NC
Sep
10
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Burke Mortuary
2516 North Main Avenue, Newton, NC
Sep
15
Graveside service
12:00p.m.
Catawba Memorial Park
Hickory, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Burke Mortuary - Newton-Conover
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Don,I will miss ms.jean . Such a sweet and beautiful gal! JSo happy to have known her and your family. Please accept my condolences. Ruth Holt
Ruth Holt
Other
September 11, 2021
I am sorry for your loss. I am praying for your family
elaine p young
Friend
September 10, 2021
