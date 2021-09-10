Jean K. ShookJune 7, 1937 - September 8, 2021Shirley "Jean" Keller Shook, 84, of Conover, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, at her residence.Born June 7, 1937, in Burke County, she was the daughter of the late Horace Wright Keller and Carrie Kelley Keller. She was a nursing assistant in the private home care industry. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Rickey Kiziah; and sisters, Norene Woodey and Mary Kuykendall.She is survived by her husband of 51 years, Donald Ray Shook; sons, Randy Kiziah and wife, Tonya of South Carolina, Randall E. Kiziah and Cheryl Honeycutt of Hickory, Ron M. Kiziah and wife, Diane of Claremont, Danny Shook and wife, Shelia of Hudson, and Dean Shook and Jenn Mann of Conover; daughter, Rhonda Shook Jones and husband, Ralph of Savannah, Ga.; 12 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, Sept. 10, in the Burke Mortuary Chapel in Newton with Pastor Edwin Elmore officiating. The family will receive friends from 12 to 12:45 p.m., at the funeral home, prior to the service. Graveside services will be held at 12 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 15, at Catawba Memorial Park in Hickory.Memorials may be made to Community Home Care and Hospice.Burke Mortuary and Crematory of Newton