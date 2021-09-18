Jean Wilson StewartOctober 8, 1941 - September 16, 2021Jean Wilson Stewart, 79, of Catawba, passed away Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, at Catawba Valley Medical Center, after a period of declining health.She was born Oct. 8, 1941, in Catawba County, to the late Jack Smyre Wilson and A. Christine Mackie Wilson. Jean was a member of Shiloh United Methodist Church in Claremont, where she attended Bible study, was active in the choir and a member of the Women's Society. She retired from the furniture industry after many years of service as a seamstress. Jean enjoyed quilting, crocheting, and reading. She was a member of the Catawba Valley Quilters Guild.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother-in-law, Carroll Queen.Those left to cherish her memory are her husband of 56 years, Roy Stewart of the home; son, Tim Stewart and wife, Lee Ann of Maiden; daughter, Becky Stewart Subat and husband, Ashley of Fuquay-Varina; sister, Jackie Queen of Catawba; and grandchildren, Tyler Stewart, Gray Subat, and Dakota Subat.A service to celebrate Jean's life will be held Sunday, Sept. 19, at 4:30 p.m., at Shiloh United Methodist Church in Claremont. The Rev. Phillip Setzer will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 3:15 to 4:15 p.m., at Shiloh United Methodist Church, orior to the service.Memorials may be made to Shiloh United Methodist Church, 1648 Shiloh Rd., Claremont, NC 28610.