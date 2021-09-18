Jean Wilson Stewart
October 8, 1941 - September 16, 2021
Jean Wilson Stewart, 79, of Catawba, passed away Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, at Catawba Valley Medical Center, after a period of declining health.
She was born Oct. 8, 1941, in Catawba County, to the late Jack Smyre Wilson and A. Christine Mackie Wilson. Jean was a member of Shiloh United Methodist Church in Claremont, where she attended Bible study, was active in the choir and a member of the Women's Society. She retired from the furniture industry after many years of service as a seamstress. Jean enjoyed quilting, crocheting, and reading. She was a member of the Catawba Valley Quilters Guild.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother-in-law, Carroll Queen.
Those left to cherish her memory are her husband of 56 years, Roy Stewart of the home; son, Tim Stewart and wife, Lee Ann of Maiden; daughter, Becky Stewart Subat and husband, Ashley of Fuquay-Varina; sister, Jackie Queen of Catawba; and grandchildren, Tyler Stewart, Gray Subat, and Dakota Subat.
A service to celebrate Jean's life will be held Sunday, Sept. 19, at 4:30 p.m., at Shiloh United Methodist Church in Claremont. The Rev. Phillip Setzer will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 3:15 to 4:15 p.m., at Shiloh United Methodist Church, orior to the service.
Memorials may be made to Shiloh United Methodist Church, 1648 Shiloh Rd., Claremont, NC 28610.www.bennettfuneralservice.com
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Sep. 18, 2021.