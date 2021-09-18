Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Hickory Daily Record
Hickory Daily Record Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Jean Wilson Stewart
1941 - 2021
BORN
1941
DIED
2021
Jean Wilson Stewart

October 8, 1941 - September 16, 2021

Jean Wilson Stewart, 79, of Catawba, passed away Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, at Catawba Valley Medical Center, after a period of declining health.

She was born Oct. 8, 1941, in Catawba County, to the late Jack Smyre Wilson and A. Christine Mackie Wilson. Jean was a member of Shiloh United Methodist Church in Claremont, where she attended Bible study, was active in the choir and a member of the Women's Society. She retired from the furniture industry after many years of service as a seamstress. Jean enjoyed quilting, crocheting, and reading. She was a member of the Catawba Valley Quilters Guild.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother-in-law, Carroll Queen.

Those left to cherish her memory are her husband of 56 years, Roy Stewart of the home; son, Tim Stewart and wife, Lee Ann of Maiden; daughter, Becky Stewart Subat and husband, Ashley of Fuquay-Varina; sister, Jackie Queen of Catawba; and grandchildren, Tyler Stewart, Gray Subat, and Dakota Subat.

A service to celebrate Jean's life will be held Sunday, Sept. 19, at 4:30 p.m., at Shiloh United Methodist Church in Claremont. The Rev. Phillip Setzer will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 3:15 to 4:15 p.m., at Shiloh United Methodist Church, orior to the service.

Memorials may be made to Shiloh United Methodist Church, 1648 Shiloh Rd., Claremont, NC 28610.

www.bennettfuneralservice.com

Published by Hickory Daily Record on Sep. 18, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
19
Visitation
3:15p.m. - 4:15p.m.
Shiloh United Methodist Church
1626 Shiloh Road, Claremont, NC
Sep
19
Service
4:30p.m.
Shiloh United Methodist Church
1626 Shiloh Road, Claremont, NC
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Roy, I'm so sorry to hear about Jean. You are in my thoughts and prayers and I look forward to seeing you when this Covid thing settles down. Hope you and family are doing OK. jw
J.W, eades
September 18, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results