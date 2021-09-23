Jeanette S. ShubertSeptember 17, 1932 - September 21, 2021Jeanette Spencer Shubert, 89, of Newton, left her earthly home Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, and made her move to heaven.Jeanette was born Sept. 17, 1932, in Catawba County, to the late Elmer Ervin and Clara Elizabeth McGee Spencer. Jeanette worked tirelessly to help her husband build their business, Johnnie D. Shubert Company for 35 years and S&W Pool Distributors for 21 years. She was a member of Lawings Chapel Baptist Church in Maiden, where she served as church secretary for some 40 years. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Johnnie D. Shubert; exactly 3 years to the date, Sept. 21, 2018. She was also preceded in death by her sister and brother-in-law, Margaret and Robert Isenhour.She is survived by her daughter, Lisa Austin and husband, Tony of Newton; two sons, Mark Shubert and wife, Kelly of Newton, and David Shubert and wife, Ginger of Hickory; five grandsons, Dustin, Daniel and wife, Monica, and Jeffrey Todd Leatherman, Luke and wife, Morgan and Kody Shubert; two granddaughters, Kelsey Jacobs and husband, Jimmy and Lexi Wilson and husband, Nick; great-grandson, Beckett Leatherman (and one on the way); two great-granddaughters, Blaikley Leatherman and Brinley Shubert; three brothers, George Herman Spencer (Dottie) of Calabash, Clifford Spencer (Iris) of Newton, and James Spencer (Jackie) of Newton; two sisters-in-law; and many, many nieces and nephews in North Carolina and Alabama. God truly blessed her with many family members to love and love her back.The commencement celebration for Jeanette will be held Friday, Sept. 24, at 4 p.m., at Lawings Chapel Baptist Church in Maiden with her sons, daughter, and grandsons in charge. The body will lie-in-state at the church, from 1 to 3:45 p.m., three hours prior to the service, with no family present. Burial in the church cemetery will follow the service. The family will receive friends immediately following the graveside service in the church cemetery.A special thank you to her doctors and caregivers at Carolina Caring for the amazing care they gave Mama during her illness. They were faithful to come and treat her with great dignity.Memorials may be made to Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Rd., Newton, NC 28658 or Gideon's International.Burke Mortuary and Crematory of Newton