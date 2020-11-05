Jeanne E. DavisDecember 22, 1931 - November 3, 2020Delois Jeanne Everett Davis, 88, of Hickory, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, at her residence.Jeanne was born Dec. 22, 1931, in Andrews, to the late John Harvey Everett and Ollie Trantham Everett. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Claude Davis; a sister; and a brother.Left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Helen D. Workman (Richard) of Conover; grandson, G. Taylor Workman of Conover; granddaughter, Claudia J. Workman of Hickory; four great-grandchildren, Jeffrey Workman, Kelsey Hastings, Madyson Johnson, Ellys Henry; great-great-grandson, Kash Hastings; sister, Carolyn Hembree (Ken) of Andrews; beloved dog and best friend, Beavis; and a number of nieces and nephews.A graveside service will be held Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020 at 11 a.m., at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens in Hickory.The family will speak to friends following the service.Burke Mortuary & Crematory of Newton