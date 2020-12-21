Menu
Jeff Hefner
1959 - 2020
BORN
1959
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Bennett Funeral Service
7878 Nc Hwy 16
Newton, NC
Jeff Hefner

December 23, 1959 - December 19, 2020

Jeffrey "Jeff" Alan Hefner, 60, of Conover, passed away Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, at Catawba Valley Medical Center in Hickory.

He was born Dec. 23, 1959, in Catawba County, to the late Charles Hefner and to Betty Kerley Couch of Newton.

Jeff was a member of St. Luke's Lutheran ELCA Church in Conover and was employed with CommScope as a machine operator. He enjoyed refinishing furniture and DIY projects.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 33 years, Barbara Lail Hefner of the home; son, Jeffrey Hefner Jr. and wife, Jennifer, of Newton; daughters, Crystal Hefner and partner, Shannon Grindstaff, of Conover and Laura Hefner of Conover; mother and stepfather, Betty K. Couch and husband, Linville "Lin," of Newton; sister, Anita Huffman and husband, Bill, of Conover; and grandchildren, Matthew Hefner, Levi Hefner and James Igims III.

A graveside service to celebrate Jeff's life will be held Wednesday, Dec. 23, at 2 p.m., at St. Luke's Lutheran Church Cemetery in Conover. The Rev. Russell Makant will officiate. The family will receive friends Tuesday, Dec. 22, from 6 to 8 p.m., at Bennett Funeral Service in Newton. COVID-19 restrictions apply to all services.

Memorials may be made to St. Luke's Lutheran Church, 3916 Springs Rd., Conover, NC 28613 or to the American Heart Association, 128 S. Tryon St. Ste. 1588, Charlotte, NC 28202.

www.bennettfuneralservice.com

Published by Hickory Daily Record on Dec. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
22
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Bennett Funeral Service
7878 Nc Hwy 16, Newton, NC
Dec
23
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
St. Luke's Lutheran Church Cemetery
Conover, NC
