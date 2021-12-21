Jeff IsenhourJeffrey Von Isenhour, 60, of Catawba, passed away Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, at Lake Norman Regional Medical Center.Jeff was born March 3, 1961, in Catawba, and was the son of the late Coy Edgar Isenhour Jr., who passed away Dec. 1, 2021, and Alice Reid Isenhour. He was a graduate of Bandys High School and at age 16 began working with his father at Commscope. Jeff did a little bit of everything at Commscope in his 40+ year career. On June 5, 1993, he married Tonya Flowers Isenhour, who survives and together they raised two children, Lanie I. Jones (Colby) of Catawba and Jared Isenhour of Catawba. He was a member of Olivet Baptist Church, where he loved the Lord and his church family.Jeff and his father, Coy, did everything together. They both loved being outdoors, hunting and fishing and both loved sports, especially football. "The apple didn't fall far from the tree," both men were gentle, patient and kind to everyone and they both loved to work their garden and cook.In addition to his wife and children, Jeff is survived by a sister, Cathy I. Jurney (Charles) of Terrell; two nieces, Alicia J. Van Wyck (Dr. Lt. David), Jessica Hupalowsky (Matt); a sister-in-law, Lisa Flowers; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.In addition to his parents, Jeff was preceded in death by one sister, Pamela Dawn Isenhour.The family will receive friends starting at 5 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 22, at Olivet Baptist Church. A service of remembrance for both Jeff and Coy Isenhour will follow.Memorials may be made to Olivet Baptist Church c/o the Olivet Baptist Men, 7893 Monbo Rd., Catawba, NC 28609.Troutman Funeral Home