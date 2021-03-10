Menu
Jeffery Leonard Ford
1959 - 2021
BORN
1959
DIED
2021
Jeffery Leonard Ford

November 18, 1959 - December 18, 2020

Jeffery Leonard Ford, 61, of Granite Falls, passed away Friday, Dec. 18, 2020.

A memorial service to honor his life will be held Sunday, March 21, at 2 p.m., at Mountain Grove Church conducted by the Rev. Jeff Burkheimer.

Due to COVID-19, all attendees are required to wear a mask and practice social distancing.

In lieu of flowers, Jeff's family asks that memorial contributions be made to your local hospital or hospice foundation, or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Published by Hickory Daily Record on Mar. 10, 2021.
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.