Jeffery Leonard Ford
1959 - 2020
BORN
1959
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Greer-Mcelveen Funeral Home - Lenoir
725 Wilkesboro Blvd. N.E.
Lenoir, NC
Jeffery Leonard Ford

November 18, 1959 - December 18, 2020

Jeffery Leonard Ford, 61, of Granite Falls, passed away Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, at Caldwell UNC Health Care.

He was born Nov. 18, 1959, in Caldwell County, to the late Leonard James and Mary Sue LeFevre Ford. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his father-in-law, Walton Peter Burkhimer; and brother-in-law, Bob Gibbs.

Mr. Ford was of the Baptist faith and loved his Lord. He enjoyed playing golf and watching football, especially if the Cowboys were playing. In addition to the Cowboys, Jeffery was an avid fan of the North Carolina Tarheels and the Atlanta Braves. He was a handy man and enjoyed doing small remodeling projects around his home. Most importantly though, he was a dedicated and loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend. Jeffery was dearly loved and will be missed by many.

Those left to cherish his memory include his loving wife of 39 years, Emily Burkhimer Ford of the home; son, Jesse Thomas Ford of Taylorsville; daughter, Kyrie Ford Chaney and husband, Matthew, of Monroe; two sisters, Sandra Ford Gibbs of Hudson, and Anita Ford Lackey and husband, Greg, of Lenoir; three beloved grandchildren, Mason Davis Ford, Aubrie Elizabeth V. Chaney, and Jackson Franklin Chaney; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews; and his family at Modern Nissan.

Due to COVID-19, a memorial service to celebrate the life of Jeffery will be held at a later date.

Greer-McElveen Funeral Home and Crematory

www.greer-mcelveenfuneralhome.com
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Dec. 20, 2020.
Funeral services provided by:
Greer-Mcelveen Funeral Home - Lenoir
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
May God´s love ease your grief for a wonderful person. Will be praying for you
Linda & Johnny Belk
December 21, 2020
I am very sadden for his family. I knew him from Hickory Nissan. He was the salesman that sold me 4 new Cars. I pray for guidance and strength during this difficult time. Merry Christmas
Linda Garrett
December 20, 2020
