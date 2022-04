Jeffrey Paul Dolezal



March 19, 1952 - June 7, 2021



Jeffrey Paul Dolezal, 69, of Hickory passed away Monday, June 7, 2021. Jeff was a proud Vietnam veteran of the U.S. Air Force. He is survived by his wife, Elaine Dolezal. Bass-Smith Funeral Home in Hickory is serving the Dolezal family.



Published by Hickory Daily Record on Jun. 17, 2021.