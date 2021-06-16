Menu
Jeffrey Scott Oakley
1962 - 2021
BORN
1962
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Cumby Family Funeral Service
1015 Eastchester Drive
High Point, NC
Jeffrey Scott Oakley

March 11, 1962 - June 11, 2021

Mr. Jeffrey Scott Oakley, 59, of High Point, died Friday, June 11, 2021, at his home.

He was born March 11, 1962, in High Point, a son to Max and Becky Oakley. As a resident of this area all his life, he worked at M. Oakley and Associates as a sales representative and was a former private pilot for Smart Choice Insurance. Scott loved singing, dancing, his dogs, Bogart, Scooter and Jimmy Choo, the outdoors, and especially spending time with his family boating and fishing at the family home in Beaufort.

They will remember him as a loving father, brother, and son.

Surviving are his parents, Max and Becky Oakley of High Point; son, Max Oakley II of High Point; daughter, Camille Oakley of High Point; sister, Cindy Oakley of High Point; brother, Stewart Oakley of Hickory; and nieces, Brielle and Chloe Oakley.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, June 18, in the chapel of the Cumby Family Funeral Service, 1015 Eastchester Dr., in High Point. Interment will follow at Floral Garden Park Cemetery in High Point. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m., Thursday, June 17, at the funeral home.

Memorials may be directed to Guilford County Animal Shelter, 4525 W. Wendover Ave., Greensboro, NC 27409; or the HPU Scholarship Fund in honor of Scott Oakley.

Cumby Family Funeral Service

www.cumbyfuneral.com
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Jun. 16, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
17
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Cumby Family Funeral Service
1015 Eastchester Drive, High Point, NC
Jun
18
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Cumby Family Funeral Service
1015 Eastchester Drive, High Point, NC
Max and Becky, we are stunned at hearing of Scott's death. He was so full of life and was so much at home down here. We are sorry for your loss and will keep you close in our prayers.
Sandra & Bob Croom
June 16, 2021
