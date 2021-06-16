Jeffrey Scott OakleyMarch 11, 1962 - June 11, 2021Mr. Jeffrey Scott Oakley, 59, of High Point, died Friday, June 11, 2021, at his home.He was born March 11, 1962, in High Point, a son to Max and Becky Oakley. As a resident of this area all his life, he worked at M. Oakley and Associates as a sales representative and was a former private pilot for Smart Choice Insurance. Scott loved singing, dancing, his dogs, Bogart, Scooter and Jimmy Choo, the outdoors, and especially spending time with his family boating and fishing at the family home in Beaufort.They will remember him as a loving father, brother, and son.Surviving are his parents, Max and Becky Oakley of High Point; son, Max Oakley II of High Point; daughter, Camille Oakley of High Point; sister, Cindy Oakley of High Point; brother, Stewart Oakley of Hickory; and nieces, Brielle and Chloe Oakley.Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, June 18, in the chapel of the Cumby Family Funeral Service, 1015 Eastchester Dr., in High Point. Interment will follow at Floral Garden Park Cemetery in High Point. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m., Thursday, June 17, at the funeral home.Memorials may be directed to Guilford County Animal Shelter, 4525 W. Wendover Ave., Greensboro, NC 27409; or the HPU Scholarship Fund in honor of Scott Oakley.Cumby Family Funeral Service