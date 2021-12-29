Jennie Stephens HeraldJanuary 9, 1958 - December 25, 2021Jennie Stephens Herald, 63, of Newton, passed away Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021, at her home.Jennie was born Jan. 9, 1958, in Catawba County, the daughter of the late James Wylie Stephens and Ella Mae Fox Stephens. She was a member of Bethlehem Church of God and enjoyed traveling to the beach.Those left to cherish and honor her memory include her daughter, Tabitha Heroux and husband, Dale, of Newton; granddaughter, Ella Mae Heroux of Newton; sister, Brenda Craig of Granite Falls; and brothers, James Stephens (Andrea), Gerald Stephens (Sarah), John Stephens, Mitchell Stephens, Ronald Stephens and Donald Stephens, all of Hickory.The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, Dec. 31, at Adams Funeral Home Chapel. Brother Howard Smith and Brother Howard Smith Jr. will officiate. Burial will follow in the Bethlehem Church of God Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.Adams Funeral Home and Cremation Services