Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Hickory Daily Record
Hickory Daily Record Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Jennie Stephens Herald
1958 - 2021
BORN
1958
DIED
2021
Jennie Stephens Herald

January 9, 1958 - December 25, 2021

Jennie Stephens Herald, 63, of Newton, passed away Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021, at her home.

Jennie was born Jan. 9, 1958, in Catawba County, the daughter of the late James Wylie Stephens and Ella Mae Fox Stephens. She was a member of Bethlehem Church of God and enjoyed traveling to the beach.

Those left to cherish and honor her memory include her daughter, Tabitha Heroux and husband, Dale, of Newton; granddaughter, Ella Mae Heroux of Newton; sister, Brenda Craig of Granite Falls; and brothers, James Stephens (Andrea), Gerald Stephens (Sarah), John Stephens, Mitchell Stephens, Ronald Stephens and Donald Stephens, all of Hickory.

The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, Dec. 31, at Adams Funeral Home Chapel. Brother Howard Smith and Brother Howard Smith Jr. will officiate. Burial will follow in the Bethlehem Church of God Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

Adams Funeral Home and Cremation Services

www.adamsfunerals.com
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Dec. 29, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
I am so saddened to hear of my very special friend jennie. She was so loving and kind to me as i went inside her home to care for her as a care giver. She was so very loving. May you rest in pace Jennie.L/Y.
Mary Braddy
December 29, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results