Jerald Ralph LeathermanOctober 5, 1940 - March 15, 2021Jerald Ralph Leatherman, 80, of Newton, passed away Monday, March 15, 2021, at his home.He was born Oct. 5, 1940, in Lincoln County, son of the late Julius Ralph Leatherman and Edith Propst Leatherman. He was a U.S. Army veteran and a farmer. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Kermit Leatherman.He is survived by his wife, Phyllis Isenhour Leatherman; son, Ross Leatherman of Newton; grandson, Reed Leatherman of Newton; sisters, Shirley Havnaer of Hickory, Bobbie Robinson of Lincolnton, Brenda Hess of Ocean Isle; brother, Michael Leatherman of Newton; and several nieces and nephews.Services will be held at a later date.Memorials may be made to Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church, 2613 Wesley Chapel Rd., Newton, NC 28658.Burke Mortuary & Crematory-Newton