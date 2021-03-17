Menu
Jerald Ralph Leatherman
1940 - 2021
BORN
1940
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Burke Mortuary - Newton-Conover
2516 North Main Avenue
Newton, NC
Jerald Ralph Leatherman

October 5, 1940 - March 15, 2021

Jerald Ralph Leatherman, 80, of Newton, passed away Monday, March 15, 2021, at his home.

He was born Oct. 5, 1940, in Lincoln County, son of the late Julius Ralph Leatherman and Edith Propst Leatherman. He was a U.S. Army veteran and a farmer. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Kermit Leatherman.

He is survived by his wife, Phyllis Isenhour Leatherman; son, Ross Leatherman of Newton; grandson, Reed Leatherman of Newton; sisters, Shirley Havnaer of Hickory, Bobbie Robinson of Lincolnton, Brenda Hess of Ocean Isle; brother, Michael Leatherman of Newton; and several nieces and nephews.

Services will be held at a later date.

Memorials may be made to Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church, 2613 Wesley Chapel Rd., Newton, NC 28658.

Burke Mortuary & Crematory-Newton

www.burkemortuary.com

Published by Hickory Daily Record on Mar. 17, 2021.
Phyllis, I'm so sorry to hear of your loss. Praying that God will give you and your family peace and comfort during this time and in the days ahead.
Karen Summey
March 25, 2021
Phyllis, Ross and Reed - Our hearts are saddened to learn of your loss. May God grant you His mercy, peace and strength during this period. Thinking of you and keeping you in our prayers.
Connie & Jim Lingle
March 17, 2021
So sorry for your loss. You have our sympathy and prayers.
Cliff and Debbie
March 17, 2021
