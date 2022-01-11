Jeralene Elizabeth BoylesSeptember 20, 1936 - January 9, 2022Jeralene Elizabeth Boyles of Morganton, left to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ surrounded in prayer by her loving family on the evening of Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022.Jeralene was born Sept. 20, 1936, in Lincoln County, to the late Zeb Everette Boyles and Nettie Lillian Hull Boyles.She was a faithful follower of Jesus Christ and her heart's desire was for all to know his love and salvation. She enjoyed gardening, cooking and sewing, and the fellowship of her friends from the Morganton Garden Club and her Sunday school class at Burkemont Baptist Church.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Clyde McNeely; brothers, Vernon Boyles, Kenneth Boyles and Glenn Boyles; and grandchild, Michael Devin Hutchison.She is survived by her children, Melodie Gay Williams, Scott Everette Massey, Jan M. Hutchison (Terry), Kerry Willis (Jan), and Beth Herman (Donald); grandchildren, Brandy McMinn, Travis Brown, Christina Smith, Scott Massey Jr., Brian Hutchison, Kevin Hutchison and Dawn Bigalke; eight great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.The funeral service will be held at 3:30 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 12, at Burkemont Baptist Church, with the Rev. Eddie Bunton officiating. Interment will follow at Burke Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. at Burkemont Baptist Church, prior to the service.The family would like to express deepest gratitude to all the staff and resident friends at Fair Haven of Forest City and Hospice of Cleveland County for their loving care in the past months.