Jeralene Elizabeth Boyles
1936 - 2022
BORN
1936
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory Inc. - Valdese
1507 Main St. East
Valdese, NC
Jeralene Elizabeth Boyles

September 20, 1936 - January 9, 2022

Jeralene Elizabeth Boyles of Morganton, left to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ surrounded in prayer by her loving family on the evening of Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022.

Jeralene was born Sept. 20, 1936, in Lincoln County, to the late Zeb Everette Boyles and Nettie Lillian Hull Boyles.

She was a faithful follower of Jesus Christ and her heart's desire was for all to know his love and salvation. She enjoyed gardening, cooking and sewing, and the fellowship of her friends from the Morganton Garden Club and her Sunday school class at Burkemont Baptist Church.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Clyde McNeely; brothers, Vernon Boyles, Kenneth Boyles and Glenn Boyles; and grandchild, Michael Devin Hutchison.

She is survived by her children, Melodie Gay Williams, Scott Everette Massey, Jan M. Hutchison (Terry), Kerry Willis (Jan), and Beth Herman (Donald); grandchildren, Brandy McMinn, Travis Brown, Christina Smith, Scott Massey Jr., Brian Hutchison, Kevin Hutchison and Dawn Bigalke; eight great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

The funeral service will be held at 3:30 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 12, at Burkemont Baptist Church, with the Rev. Eddie Bunton officiating. Interment will follow at Burke Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. at Burkemont Baptist Church, prior to the service.

The family would like to express deepest gratitude to all the staff and resident friends at Fair Haven of Forest City and Hospice of Cleveland County for their loving care in the past months.

www.heritagefuneralservices.com

Published by Hickory Daily Record on Jan. 11, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
12
Visitation
1:30p.m. - 3:30p.m.
Burkemont Baptist Church
4668 Burkemont Rd, Morganton, NC
Jan
12
Interment
Burke Memorial Park
2460 Burke Memorial Park Rd, Morganton, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory Inc. - Valdese
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sorry for your loss. May god carry each of you through this time of loss. Prayers for the family.
Angel smith
January 14, 2022
So sorry to hear this. She was always so nice to me. I will pray for you.
Judy Willis
Family
January 13, 2022
So sorry for your loss of your mom. I worked with her many years ago at Hardee's. Prayers for your family.
Lori Brown
Work
January 12, 2022
Jeralene gave me my first job at age 13 at the snack bar next to the Esso station on Bethel Road. She taught me many things during the 3 years I worked there. She was hard working, fair and her customers loved her. I will always remember her with fondness, as I am sure many others will. My sincerest condolences to Scott and Melodie Gay.
Jane (Janie to Jeralene) Hildebrand Simmons
Work
January 12, 2022
Terry and Jan. So sorry your loved one passed but so glad she knew the Lord. Terry I'm not sure you remember me from years ago when you worked at the Kayser Roth knitting mill. I retired from being an independent insurance agent a few years ago. Love y'all. Ed
Ed Harris
Friend
January 11, 2022
Sorry for your loss
Lisa Lowman
Friend
January 11, 2022
Sorry for the loss of your grandma and to the families mother.
Lisa Lowman
Friend
January 11, 2022
My family and I knew Jeralene for many years. She always had a smile for you. Know you are in our thoughts and prayers.
Laura McCoy
Friend
January 11, 2022
Jan and Terry so sorr your mom has passed. I know how much you will miss her. So glad you were able to spend the last few days with her. Her love will always be with you. Will be thinking of you and praying for strength and peace
Vicki Schoening
Friend
January 10, 2022
