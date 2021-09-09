Jeremiah J.B. (Rubin) Beacham StearnsFebruary 9, 1936 - September 4, 2021Jeremiah J.B. (Rubin) Beacham Stearns, 85, of Hickory, passed away Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, at Carolina Caring in Newton.He was born Feb. 9, 1936, in Iredell County, to the late Clyde Casey Stearns Sr. and Susie Estelle Schell Stearns.J.B. (Rubin) was a member of Trinity Reformed United Church of Christ in Conover, and proudly served in the U.S. Army; he continued the fellowship through VFW Post 5305 and as a member of the Association of 3rd Armored Division Veterans. He retired from a lifelong career in construction — a master carpenter and proud of his trade. J.B. loved nature and travel, especially to the mountains of North Carolina, and he visited Germany as often as he could. He enjoyed fishing, NASCAR, and baseball, especially his Atlanta Braves. J.B. (Rubin) especially enjoyed gathering with friends over a cold beer and spending time at the family lake cabin on Lake Hickory. He loved his family and was truly "one of a kind." He will be greatly missed.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 47 years, Marian Gabriel Stearns; brother, Clyde C. Stearns Jr.; and beloved daughter, Catherine Stearns Smith.He is survived by daughter, Amy Stearns McGhinnis of Hickory; son, Nicholas Alan Stearns and wife, Sherri, of Hickory; sister, Susan Ramseur and husband, Joe, of Newton; brothers-in-law, Boyce Gabriel and wife, Kim, of Newton and Bill Gabriel of Newton; sister-in-law, Jane Stearns of Conover; grandchildren, Gabe Smith, Aiden Smith, Jack McGhinnis, Drew McGhinnis, Faith Stearns and Grace Stearns; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.A memorial service to celebrate J.B. (Rubin's) life will be held Friday, Sept. 10, at 4 p.m., at Trinity Reformed United Church of Christ in Conover. The Rev. Peggy Stout will officiate. Inurnment with military honors by American Legion Post 16 will follow at Conover City Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 3 to 3:45 p.m. at Trinity Reformed United Church of Christ, prior to the service.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Trinity Reformed UCC-Legacy Fund, 217 2nd Ave. NE, Conover, NC 28613 or to Carolina Caring (Hospice), 3975 Robinson Rd., Newton, NC 28658.The Stearns family would like to extend its appreciation to family, friends, and the staff at hospice for their outpouring of love and concern in his last months.