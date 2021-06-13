Jeri Lord Bracey
November 24, 1950 - May 23, 2021
Jeri Lord Bracey, born Nov. 24, 1950, was taken home by the love of her life, King Jesus, on Pentecost Sunday, May 23, 2021. All who knew and loved precious Jeri also knew she was persevering and overcoming a serious battle against cancer. She was an energetic, shining witness of God's supernatural grace and glory. Jeri's love for God spilled out in her love for people and her passionate longing for all to have the opportunity to know Jesus intimately.
Jeri is survived by family members: her sister, Melisa (Lisa) Hawkins; her brother, Bill Condon and family; her nephew, Arron Condon and family; her cousins, Kelly Simpson and Karin Buns; as well as her uncle, Jimmy Beasley.
Jeri's celebration of life will be held at Gloria City Church, 1036 Gregg Hwy. in Aiken, S.C., Thursday, June 17, at 6:30 p.m. All are welcome.
Hatcher Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Graniteville, S.C.
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Jun. 13, 2021.