Jeri Lord Bracey
1950 - 2021
BORN
1950
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hatcher Funeral Home
3464 Jefferson Davis Highway
Graniteville, SC
Jeri Lord Bracey

November 24, 1950 - May 23, 2021

Jeri Lord Bracey, born Nov. 24, 1950, was taken home by the love of her life, King Jesus, on Pentecost Sunday, May 23, 2021. All who knew and loved precious Jeri also knew she was persevering and overcoming a serious battle against cancer. She was an energetic, shining witness of God's supernatural grace and glory. Jeri's love for God spilled out in her love for people and her passionate longing for all to have the opportunity to know Jesus intimately.

Jeri is survived by family members: her sister, Melisa (Lisa) Hawkins; her brother, Bill Condon and family; her nephew, Arron Condon and family; her cousins, Kelly Simpson and Karin Buns; as well as her uncle, Jimmy Beasley.

Jeri's celebration of life will be held at Gloria City Church, 1036 Gregg Hwy. in Aiken, S.C., Thursday, June 17, at 6:30 p.m. All are welcome.

Please visit HatcherFuneralHome.com to leave a note of condolences for the Bracey family.

Hatcher Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Graniteville, S.C.
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Jun. 13, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
17
Celebration of Life
6:30p.m.
Gloria City Church
1036 Gregg Highway, Aiken, SC
Funeral services provided by:
Hatcher Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I am so sorry that Jeri has passed away but it is surely our loss and heaven's gain. Jeri was loved by all who knew her. Her love and care for others and for her Savior just radiated from her and through that beautiful smile of hers. May God bring comfort and peace to you all.
Marcia B Gaul
June 21, 2021
Sorry to read of Jeri´s passing. Thoughts and prayers to her family and friends.
Sandy Wagoner
Friend
June 18, 2021
