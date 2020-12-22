Jerry BrownAugust 1, 1934 - December 19, 2020Jerry Donald Brown, 86, of Claremont, passed away Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, at Catawba Valley Medical Center in Hickory.He was born Aug. 1, 1934, in Catawba County, to the late George and Maude Baker Brown.Jerry was an active member of Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church in Claremont and a U.S. Army veteran. He retired after many years of service with the U.S. Postal Service.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, George P. Brown and Richard D. Brown; and sister-in-law, Anna Lee Brown.Those left to cherish his memory are brother, Roy F. Brown and wife, Peggy, of Irving, Texas; sisters, Shelba "Jean" Lynch and husband, Richard "Dick," of Charlotte and Diann Downs of Hardeeville, S.C.; and sister-in-law, Phyllis M. Brown of Claremont.A service to celebrate Jerry's life will be held at a later date.