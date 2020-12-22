Menu
Jerry Brown
1934 - 2020
BORN
1934
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Bennett Funeral Service
7878 Nc Hwy 16
Newton, NC
Jerry Brown

August 1, 1934 - December 19, 2020

Jerry Donald Brown, 86, of Claremont, passed away Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, at Catawba Valley Medical Center in Hickory.

He was born Aug. 1, 1934, in Catawba County, to the late George and Maude Baker Brown.

Jerry was an active member of Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church in Claremont and a U.S. Army veteran. He retired after many years of service with the U.S. Postal Service.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, George P. Brown and Richard D. Brown; and sister-in-law, Anna Lee Brown.

Those left to cherish his memory are brother, Roy F. Brown and wife, Peggy, of Irving, Texas; sisters, Shelba "Jean" Lynch and husband, Richard "Dick," of Charlotte and Diann Downs of Hardeeville, S.C.; and sister-in-law, Phyllis M. Brown of Claremont.

A service to celebrate Jerry's life will be held at a later date.

www.bennettfuneralservice.com


Published by Hickory Daily Record on Dec. 22, 2020.
Funeral services provided by:
Bennett Funeral Service
