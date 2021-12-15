Menu
Jerry L. Bryant
FUNERAL HOME
Bass-Smith Funeral Home and Crematory
334 2nd Street NW
Hickory, NC
Jerry L. Bryant

Jerry L. Bryant, 79, of Hickory, passed away Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, at Trinity Village.

He was the son of the late Luther and Dovie Bryant. In addition to his parents, Jerry was preceded in death by his son-in-law, David McCaughan. Jerry was an U.S. Air Force veteran and owner of Bryant Land and Home.

Survivors include his wife, Christl Bryant; daughter, Regina McCaughan; as well as his brother, Mike Bryant.

A graveside memorial will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, Dec. 17, in Woodlawn Cemetery in Blowing Rock.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Wounded Warrior Project.

www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com


Published by Hickory Daily Record on Dec. 15, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
17
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Woodlawn Cemetery
Blowing Rock, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Bass-Smith Funeral Home and Crematory
