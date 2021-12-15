Jerry L. Bryant
Jerry L. Bryant, 79, of Hickory, passed away Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, at Trinity Village.
He was the son of the late Luther and Dovie Bryant. In addition to his parents, Jerry was preceded in death by his son-in-law, David McCaughan. Jerry was an U.S. Air Force veteran and owner of Bryant Land and Home.
Survivors include his wife, Christl Bryant; daughter, Regina McCaughan; as well as his brother, Mike Bryant.
A graveside memorial will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, Dec. 17, in Woodlawn Cemetery in Blowing Rock.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Wounded Warrior Project
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Dec. 15, 2021.