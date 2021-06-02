Jerry Elliott Cromwell
February 27, 1956 - May 27, 2021
Jerry Elliott Cromwell passed away Thursday, May 27, 2021.
Home-going services will be held Saturday, June 5, at New Smyrna Missionary Baptist Church, 4417 Douglas St. NE, Washington, D.C. 20019, from 2:30 to 4 p.m. The viewing will be held from 1 to 2:30 p.m., prior to the service. The live stream will begin 15 minutes prior to the Home-going celebration time at www.newsmyrnambc.org/,
or New Smyrna Missionary Baptist Church.
Wylie Funeral Home of Randallstown, Md. 410-655-9200www.wyliefh.com
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Jun. 2, 2021.