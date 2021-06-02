Menu
Jerry Elliott Cromwell
1956 - 2021
BORN
1956
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Wylie Funeral Home
9200 Liberty Road
Randallstown, MD
Jerry Elliott Cromwell

February 27, 1956 - May 27, 2021

Jerry Elliott Cromwell passed away Thursday, May 27, 2021.

Home-going services will be held Saturday, June 5, at New Smyrna Missionary Baptist Church, 4417 Douglas St. NE, Washington, D.C. 20019, from 2:30 to 4 p.m. The viewing will be held from 1 to 2:30 p.m., prior to the service. The live stream will begin 15 minutes prior to the Home-going celebration time at www.newsmyrnambc.org/, or New Smyrna Missionary Baptist Church.

Wylie Funeral Home of Randallstown, Md. 410-655-9200

www.wyliefh.com
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Jun. 2, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
5
Viewing
1:00p.m. - 2:30p.m.
New Smyrna Missionary Baptist Church
4417 Douglas St. NE, Washington, DC
Jun
5
Service
2:15p.m.
live stream
www.newsmyrnambc.org/, MD
Jun
5
Service
2:30p.m. - 4:00p.m.
New Smyrna Missionary Baptist Church
4417 Douglas St. NE, Washington, DC
Funeral services provided by:
Wylie Funeral Home
My condolences to the Cromwell family. Jerry was a wonderful person and had a great personality. He will be truly missed by everyone who has ever met him. A great father, husband and friend.
Marti
Friend
June 7, 2021
Regina, know that we are praying for you and your family at this most difficult time. May you be comforted by your faith. Dirk (Pig) and family
Dirk M Thompson
June 5, 2021
I pray for joy and comfort to the family and friends..God bless you all..
Henry Freeman
Friend
June 5, 2021
Sending my sincerest condolences to the family for Jerry Cromwell
Geraldine Freeman Wilson
Friend
June 5, 2021
We offer our deepest sympathy to the Cromwell Family. May God blessings be upon you. SIP Mr Cromwell
Kathleen Green and Family, South Carolina
Other
June 5, 2021
Barry Parks
June 4, 2021
We are so sorry for your loss. You and your family are in our prayers.
Dinean & Tony Lang
June 4, 2021
My prayers & condolences for you & the family. I know this is a tough time, but your friends & family are here for you.
Carlyn
Friend
June 4, 2021
Thinking of you in your time of sadness. I will be praying for the family. Cousin Margaret
Margaret Harbinson
Family
June 3, 2021
My deepest condolence to the Cromwell family. May Gods strength carry each of you. As you go through this trying time. My heart goes out to the entire family for your loss.
Annette Watkins {Mosteller}
Other
June 3, 2021
My thoughts and prayers are with the entire family
Valerie Harold
June 3, 2021
I would like to send my Deepest Sympathy to the Family. Jerry will truly be Missed, his personality was bigger than life. He was an amazing person. I will truly miss him. Family stay strong lean on the Lord and each other.
Carolyn
Friend
June 2, 2021
Condolences to the entire family and friends
Mike Heard
June 2, 2021
Rest In Peace and enjoy your journey home
Tony Cox and family
Friend
June 2, 2021
My condolences to the entire Cromwell family. Jerry was well loved and respected by those who knew him. He will be missed. Rest in .
Kennedy Oba Okoro
Work
June 2, 2021
Showing 1 - 15 of 15 results