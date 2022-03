Jerry Elliott CromwellFebruary 27, 1956 - May 27, 2021Jerry Elliott Cromwell passed away Thursday, May 27, 2021.Home-going services will be held Saturday, June 5, at New Smyrna Missionary Baptist Church, 4417 Douglas St. NE, Washington, D.C. 20019, from 2:30 to 4 p.m. The viewing will be held from 1 to 2:30 p.m., prior to the service. The live stream will begin 15 minutes prior to the Home-going celebration time at www.newsmyrnambc.org/, or New Smyrna Missionary Baptist Church.Wylie Funeral Home of Randallstown, Md. 410-655-9200