Jerry "Scott" Dellinger
1962 - 2021
BORN
1962
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Warlick Funeral Home
125 Dave Warlick Drive
Lincolnton, NC
Jerry "Scott" Dellinger

October 7, 1962 - June 16, 2021

Jerry "Scott" Dellinger, 58, of 2114 Kent Dr., in Newton, died Wednesday, June 16, 2021.

Scott was born Oct. 7, 1962, in Lincoln County, to Betty Drum Wood and the late Jerry Michael Dellinger. He worked as a custodian for Newton-Conover Schools. Scott loved fishing and building bird houses.

He is survived by his wife, Wanda Clontz Dellinger of the home; sons, Wesley Dellinger (Raven) of Hickory, Forrest Gordon Dellinger of Newton, and Jonathan Dellinger (Makayla) of Lincolnton; mother, Betty D. Wood (Arthur) of Iron Station; two granddaughters, Avalyn and Aurora Dellinger; and grandson, Michael Scott Dellinger.

Services will be private

Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association, 4217 Park Place Court, Glen Allen, VA 23060.

Warlick Funeral Home

www.warlickfuneralhome.net
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Jun. 18, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Warlick Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
2 Entries
My heart breaks for y´all. Thoughts and prayers.
Joe and Sheila Chew (old neighbor)
Friend
June 20, 2021
I knew your son most of my life growing up from elementary school and your wife wanda will forever be the best part of elementary school she was always so sweet and loving towards all the children. i pray god helps your family through this time gordon i dont know what its like to lose my daddy yet but i watched my dad cry for the first time when he lost his parents and i know how close your family is and i know nothing i say will help you at this time and saying sorry doesnt fix anything but just know i love you and if you need anything my family is here for you don't hesitate to ask. keeping yall on my prayer list
Melissa Miller
Other
June 18, 2021
