Jerry "Scott" Dellinger
October 7, 1962 - June 16, 2021
Jerry "Scott" Dellinger, 58, of 2114 Kent Dr., in Newton, died Wednesday, June 16, 2021.
Scott was born Oct. 7, 1962, in Lincoln County, to Betty Drum Wood and the late Jerry Michael Dellinger. He worked as a custodian for Newton-Conover Schools. Scott loved fishing and building bird houses.
He is survived by his wife, Wanda Clontz Dellinger of the home; sons, Wesley Dellinger (Raven) of Hickory, Forrest Gordon Dellinger of Newton, and Jonathan Dellinger (Makayla) of Lincolnton; mother, Betty D. Wood (Arthur) of Iron Station; two granddaughters, Avalyn and Aurora Dellinger; and grandson, Michael Scott Dellinger.
Services will be private
Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association
, 4217 Park Place Court, Glen Allen, VA 23060.
Warlick Funeral Home www.warlickfuneralhome.net
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Jun. 18, 2021.