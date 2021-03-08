Menu
Jerry Scronce
1935 - 2021
BORN
1935
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bennett Funeral Service
7878 Nc Hwy 16
Newton, NC
Jerry Scronce

April 11, 1935 - March 6, 2021

Jerry Wood Scronce, 85, of Newton, passed away Saturday, March 6, 2021, at Carolina Caring in Newton.

He was born April 11, 1935, in Catawba County, to the late Edwin and Susie Wood Scronce.

Jerry was a member of Plateau United Methodist Church in Vale, and a U.S. Air Force veteran. He retired from Roadway Trucking Company after 32 years of service, and enjoyed going to the beach, spending time with his wife and family, especially his grandchildren.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Barbara Smith Scronce of the home; son, Tracy Scronce and wife, Amy, of Newton; daughter, Lorraine Lawing and husband, Tim, of Catawba; brother, retired Lt. Col. Nicholas Edwin Scronce and wife, Sandra, of Goldsboro; sister, Carolyn Leonhardt and husband, Jearld, of Newton; and grandchildren, Hunter Lawing, Tanner Lawing, and Tyler Scronce.

A private memorial service to celebrate Jerry's life will be held at a later date. Pastor Peter Brown will officiate. Plateau United Methodist Church will be open for friends and family to share condolences and celebrate Jerry's life, Tuesday, March 9, from 3 to 6 p.m. The family will not be present.

Memorials may be made to Plateau United Methodist Church, 3315 Scronce Rd., Vale, NC 28168 or to Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Rd., Newton, NC 28658.

www.bennettfuneralservice.com


Published by Hickory Daily Record on Mar. 8, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
9
Celebration of Life
3:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Plateau United Methodist Church
NC
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Remembering you in our thoughts and prayers.
Keith and Angela Schronce
March 8, 2021
Thoughts and prayers for you all during this difficult time. Trent, Kim Davis & family
Trent Davis
March 8, 2021
