Jerry ScronceApril 11, 1935 - March 6, 2021Jerry Wood Scronce, 85, of Newton, passed away Saturday, March 6, 2021, at Carolina Caring in Newton.He was born April 11, 1935, in Catawba County, to the late Edwin and Susie Wood Scronce.Jerry was a member of Plateau United Methodist Church in Vale, and a U.S. Air Force veteran. He retired from Roadway Trucking Company after 32 years of service, and enjoyed going to the beach, spending time with his wife and family, especially his grandchildren.Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Barbara Smith Scronce of the home; son, Tracy Scronce and wife, Amy, of Newton; daughter, Lorraine Lawing and husband, Tim, of Catawba; brother, retired Lt. Col. Nicholas Edwin Scronce and wife, Sandra, of Goldsboro; sister, Carolyn Leonhardt and husband, Jearld, of Newton; and grandchildren, Hunter Lawing, Tanner Lawing, and Tyler Scronce.A private memorial service to celebrate Jerry's life will be held at a later date. Pastor Peter Brown will officiate. Plateau United Methodist Church will be open for friends and family to share condolences and celebrate Jerry's life, Tuesday, March 9, from 3 to 6 p.m. The family will not be present.Memorials may be made to Plateau United Methodist Church, 3315 Scronce Rd., Vale, NC 28168 or to Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Rd., Newton, NC 28658.