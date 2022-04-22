Jerry Sigmon
July 19, 1941 - April 16, 2022
Jerry Manson Sigmon, 80, of Newton, passed away Saturday, April 16, 2022, at his residence.
He was born July 19, 1941, in Catawba County, to the late Ralph Manson Sigmon and Gladys Rader Sigmon. Jerry was a member of Old St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Newton and a U.S. Air Force veteran. He retired from Duke Power after 34 years of service, and enjoyed gardening, spending time with grandpups, watching truck logging videos, and Arms Family Homestead. Jerry also enjoyed knitting hats for newborns and cancer patients at the hospital and The Corner Table. Jerry was a participant at [email protected]
for a number of years and where he acquired his knitting skills and enjoyed many activities and socialization. He was an active member of Boy Scouts of America where he was an Eagle Scout and Assistant Scout Master.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Jeffery Manson Sigmon; and brother, Thomas R. Sigmon.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 58 years, Jean Sigmon of the home; daughters, Lynne Laws and husband, John, of Newton, Kim Sigmon Gulzar and husband, Johnson, of Mount Holly; brother, Don Sigmon of Newton; grandchildren, Jessica Stankes and husband, Brian, of Fuquay-Varina, Anthony Gulzar of Tampa, Fla., Sehrish Johnson and husband, Moses, of Norristown, Pa.; great-grandchildren, Kaiden Gulzar, Faith Johnson Sheraz; grandpups, Bailey and Nutmeg; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A memorial service to celebrate Jerry's life will be held Sunday, April 24, at 2:30 p.m., at Old St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Newton. The Rev. Andrew Miller will officiate. Inurnment with military honors by American Legion Post 16 will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2:15 p.m., at Old in the old Fellowship Hall at the church, prior to the service.
Memorials may be made to Old St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 2035 Old Conover-Startown Rd., Newton, NC 28658.www.bennettfuneralservice.com
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Apr. 22, 2022.