Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Hickory Daily Record
Hickory Daily Record Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Jerry Thomas
1952 - 2021
BORN
1952
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home & Cremation Center
846 E. Stagecoach Trail
Fallston, NC
Jerry Thomas

March 12, 1952 - February 27, 2021

Jerry Wayne Thomas, 68, of Cedar Grove Church Rd., in Vale, passed away Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, at Atrium Health in Pineville.

Born in Washington County, Va., March 12, 1952, he was the son of the late Charles Arthur Thomas and Lena Mae Price Thomas. He was currently employed with Hancock & Moore Furniture.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his sister, Barbara Barnes.

Survivors include his wife, Maria M. Thomas; son, Dwayne Thomas of Hickory; two daughters, Maria Flores and Rosa Flores both of Vale; grandson, Adrian Mendez; four brothers, Rob Thomas of Vale, Sam Thomas of Vale, Rick Thomas of Crouse and Gary Thomas of Vale; three sisters, Shirley Revels, Lynn Thomas and Lisa Buff all of Vale; and his two loving dogs, Brownie and Gidget.

The family will receive friends Wednesday, March 3, from 6 to 7:30 p.m., at Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home.

A funeral service will be held Thursday, March 4, at 12 p.m., at Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home Chapel with the Revs. Stanley Roark and Jimmy Fortenberry officiating.

Burial will be held in Forest Lawn Cemetery.

Due to COVID-19, masks and social distancing will be required.

Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Inc., Fallston

www.stameytysingerfuneralhome.com
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Mar. 2, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
3
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 7:30p.m.
Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home & Cremation Center
846 E. Stagecoach Trail PO Bos 639, Fallston, NC
Mar
4
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home & Cremation Center
846 E. Stagecoach Trail PO Bos 639, Fallston, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home & Cremation Center
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home & Cremation Center.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.