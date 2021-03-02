Jerry ThomasMarch 12, 1952 - February 27, 2021Jerry Wayne Thomas, 68, of Cedar Grove Church Rd., in Vale, passed away Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, at Atrium Health in Pineville.Born in Washington County, Va., March 12, 1952, he was the son of the late Charles Arthur Thomas and Lena Mae Price Thomas. He was currently employed with Hancock & Moore Furniture.In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his sister, Barbara Barnes.Survivors include his wife, Maria M. Thomas; son, Dwayne Thomas of Hickory; two daughters, Maria Flores and Rosa Flores both of Vale; grandson, Adrian Mendez; four brothers, Rob Thomas of Vale, Sam Thomas of Vale, Rick Thomas of Crouse and Gary Thomas of Vale; three sisters, Shirley Revels, Lynn Thomas and Lisa Buff all of Vale; and his two loving dogs, Brownie and Gidget.The family will receive friends Wednesday, March 3, from 6 to 7:30 p.m., at Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home.A funeral service will be held Thursday, March 4, at 12 p.m., at Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home Chapel with the Revs. Stanley Roark and Jimmy Fortenberry officiating.Burial will be held in Forest Lawn Cemetery.Due to COVID-19, masks and social distancing will be required.Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Inc., Fallston