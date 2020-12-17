Jessie O. BowmanDecember 28, 1919 - December 13, 2020Jessie O. Bowman, of Granite Falls, passed away Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, at his residence.Born Dec. 28, 1919, in Alexander County, he was the son of the late Earl Hobart Bowman and Cordia Mae Brown Bowman. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Sadie Clark Bowman.Mr. Bowman was a member of the First Baptist Church of Granite Falls. He served as deacon, Sunday school teacher, and a Minister to the deaf.He is survived by his daughters, Nancy S. Bowman, Deborah B. Dlugos and husband, Art, Lisa B. Lowman and husband, Mark, all of Granite Falls; granddaughter Chastan D. Shields and husband, Rusty; grandson, Willie Matthew Starnes; and great-grandchildren, Zachary Carson Shields, Bailey Sumner Shields, Landree Grace Shields, Willie Gabriel Starnes.Funeral services will be held Sunday, Dec. 20, at 1 p.m., at First Baptist Church of Granite Falls with the Rev. Jay Worsley, Dr. Bob Evans Jr., speaker, Kevin Clark, and interpreter, Adaie Young.The family will receive friends at the Family Life Center at First Baptist Church, in Granite Falls, from 1 to 3 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 19.Serving as pallbearers will be Barry Hayes, Roger McGuire, Tim Cook, John Coffee, Jessie Clark, and Lenny West.Burial will be in Clarks Chapel Baptist Church Cemetery, in Lenoir. Military Honors will be provided by the National Guard and Alexander County Veterans Honor Guard.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Caldwell County Hospice and Palliative Care, 902 Kirkwood St., Lenoir, NC 28645; First Baptist Church of Granite Falls, 12 Crestview St., Granite Falls, NC; and or Campaign for the National Museum of the U.S. Army, P.O. Box 96281, Washington, DC, 20090-6281.Bass-Smith Funeral Home, Granite Falls