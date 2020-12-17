Menu
Jessie O. Bowman
1919 - 2020
BORN
1919
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Bass-Smith Granite Funeral Service
106 South Main Street
Granite Falls, NC
Jessie O. Bowman

December 28, 1919 - December 13, 2020

Jessie O. Bowman, of Granite Falls, passed away Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, at his residence.

Born Dec. 28, 1919, in Alexander County, he was the son of the late Earl Hobart Bowman and Cordia Mae Brown Bowman. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Sadie Clark Bowman.

Mr. Bowman was a member of the First Baptist Church of Granite Falls. He served as deacon, Sunday school teacher, and a Minister to the deaf.

He is survived by his daughters, Nancy S. Bowman, Deborah B. Dlugos and husband, Art, Lisa B. Lowman and husband, Mark, all of Granite Falls; granddaughter Chastan D. Shields and husband, Rusty; grandson, Willie Matthew Starnes; and great-grandchildren, Zachary Carson Shields, Bailey Sumner Shields, Landree Grace Shields, Willie Gabriel Starnes.

Funeral services will be held Sunday, Dec. 20, at 1 p.m., at First Baptist Church of Granite Falls with the Rev. Jay Worsley, Dr. Bob Evans Jr., speaker, Kevin Clark, and interpreter, Adaie Young.

The family will receive friends at the Family Life Center at First Baptist Church, in Granite Falls, from 1 to 3 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 19.

Serving as pallbearers will be Barry Hayes, Roger McGuire, Tim Cook, John Coffee, Jessie Clark, and Lenny West.

Burial will be in Clarks Chapel Baptist Church Cemetery, in Lenoir. Military Honors will be provided by the National Guard and Alexander County Veterans Honor Guard.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Caldwell County Hospice and Palliative Care, 902 Kirkwood St., Lenoir, NC 28645; First Baptist Church of Granite Falls, 12 Crestview St., Granite Falls, NC; and or Campaign for the National Museum of the U.S. Army, P.O. Box 96281, Washington, DC, 20090-6281.

Bass-Smith Funeral Home, Granite Falls

www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com

Published by Hickory Daily Record on Dec. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
19
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Family Life Center at First Baptist Church
Granite Falls, NC
Dec
20
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
First Baptist Church of Granite Falls
NC
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
It's hard to give up a daddy, even to heaven. you are in my prayers.
SCOTTIE NICHOLS
December 18, 2020
My father served in D-345 with Jessie, and I was fortunate to spend time with him at the 87th reunions. And hearing about his ministry to the deaf, and the background behind that was so uplifting. I know he will be sorely missed by family and friends, but I pray for God's comfort for all.
Preston Durrer
Friend
December 18, 2020
We met Jesse last year at a Veterans Luncheon that Dr. Richardson had for his patients who were veterans. We sat across from him at the table. We loved hearing his stories. We were so impressed that he was still living by himself at home and was turning 100. We know he will be missed, but we have those stories as great memories. Thank you for sharing him with us. Peace, Comfort and Love to your family.
Charles Baker and daughter, Janet Hassing
December 17, 2020
Prayers for all of the family and friends of this wonderfully inspiring man. I have only been a member of the church for a short time but was impacted by his faithfulness and testimony. He will certainly be missed by his church family.
Etta Webster
December 17, 2020
I feel sad that he was gone. I really thanked him for wonderful friendship. I preached at his church revival. We had a good time together.
Gary Shoemaker of Phoenix, AZ
December 16, 2020
He was a devout Christian. You could see his faith in everything he did and said. I wish I´d talked to him more. He was such a fascinating and interesting man. He will be missed by us all, but I have comfort in knowing where he is now.
Tammy M
December 16, 2020
Robert C Brown
December 16, 2020
Robert C Brown
December 16, 2020
It´s hard breaking to lose good man from us. God will bless him greatly for all he had done- for USA and help deaf( preach). I thank you Mr Jessie Bowman,...
Christine Eller Wilcox
December 16, 2020
