Jim Ivan Martin
January 14, 1939 - March 7, 2021
Jim Ivan Martin, 82, of Jamaica Plain, Mass., formerly of Hickory, passed away Sunday, March 7, 2021, at Mass General Hospital in Boston, Mass.
Born Jan. 14, 1939 in Catawba County, he was the son of the late Homer Ivey Martin and Ruby Young Martin.
Jim was a 1957 graduate of Claremont Central High School and graduated from Lenoir-Rhyne University in 1961. From 1962 to 1968, Jim served in the U.S. Air Force and was stationed in Turkey. He then worked in the Insurance industry, until his retirement. Jim loved collecting fine things and sharing them with his family and friends.
He is survived by his sisters, Patricia M. Stone and husband, Bill, of Lenoir and Emily M. Frye and husband, Dwight, of Hickory; nephews, Jerry "Mel" Huffman and wife, Marie, of Hickory and Dwight C. Frye Jr. of Hickory; niece, Deborah Moore and husband, Mike, of Hickory; and a number of great and great-great-nieces and -nephews.
A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Westview United Methodist Church; American Cancer Society
; or to the charity of one's choice
.www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Mar. 26, 2021.