Margaret, Bill, Denise, Renric, & the entire Pope Family: Our family is filled with sorrow over Mrs. Jimmie L. Pope's death. She was a remarkable woman and an amazing friend. We shall always remember her infectious smile and warm greeting, wherever or whenever we were graced with her presence. Mrs. Pope will be greatly missed. Please know that you are in our thoughts and prayers these days, and that we sympathize greatly with your loss. You have a special place in our heart, Family. Always remember, she was a good woman, blessed with a fine family. Our Loss...but Heaven's gain!!! Please convey our loving regards and warm wishes to your family. God's continual blessings, Jumpie, Mrs Coleen Derr, Inga, Tabith, Sage, & Family

Ponetta M Hull & Family March 6, 2021