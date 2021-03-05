Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Hickory Daily Record
Hickory Daily Record Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Jimmie Lee Jones Pope
1926 - 2021
BORN
1926
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Dirk M Thompson Mortuary
147 5th St. Court SE
Hickory, NC
Jimmie Lee Jones Pope

April 10, 1926 - February 28, 2021

Mrs. Jimmie Lee Jones Pope, 94, of Hickory, passed away Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, at her home, surrounded by her children.

She was born April 10, 1926, in Kershaw County, S.C., to the late Jimmy Tuni Jones and Rebecca Carter Jones.

Jimmie was a member of Hartzell Memorial United Methodist Church in Hickory where she was currently the oldest living member. She enjoyed working in the health care field, traveling and socializing with family and friends.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, William E Pope; son, Larry G. Pope; grandson, Larry E. Pope; three sisters and three brothers.

She leaves to cherish many fond memories three daughters, Margaret Pope, Marian Denise Pope and Renric Pope; one son, William Pope all of Hickory; and grandchildren, Marcus Pope of Atlanta, Ga., Iran Pope of Clarksville, Tenn., Carmen Brown Pope and Lakisha Dula, both of Hickory.

A joyous celebration of life will take place Saturday, March 6, at 12 p.m., at Hartzell Memorial United Methodist Church in Hickory. A public viewing will be held at the Chapel of Dirk M. Thompson Mortuary, Friday, March 5, from 3 to 7 p.m. and Saturday, March 6, from 8 to 10 a.m. and at Hartzell from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. The Rev Cassandra Rawls is officiating and the Rev. John Pope Jr. is the eulogist. Interment will be held at Catawba Memorial Park. The service will be streamed on Facebook at www.facebook.com/hartzellyouth. Masks and social distancing are required.

Dirk M. Thompson Mortuary

828-323-1980
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Mar. 5, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
6
Celebration of Life
12:00p.m.
Hartzell Memorial United Methodist Church
Hickory, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Dirk M Thompson Mortuary
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Dirk M Thompson Mortuary.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
8 Entries
So sorry to hear about your wonderful Mother passing She was a Great person may God keep Blessings you and your family
Forney Johnson
March 6, 2021
We are sorry for the loss of your mother. But remember to look to the hills which cometh your help. Hold on to the memories of your mother in your heart.
Barbara & Terrye Fish (Raleigh, NC)
March 6, 2021
Margaret, Bill, Denise, Renric, & the entire Pope Family: Our family is filled with sorrow over Mrs. Jimmie L. Pope's death. She was a remarkable woman and an amazing friend. We shall always remember her infectious smile and warm greeting, wherever or whenever we were graced with her presence. Mrs. Pope will be greatly missed. Please know that you are in our thoughts and prayers these days, and that we sympathize greatly with your loss. You have a special place in our heart, Family. Always remember, she was a good woman, blessed with a fine family. Our Loss...but Heaven's gain!!! Please convey our loving regards and warm wishes to your family. God's continual blessings, Jumpie, Mrs Coleen Derr, Inga, Tabith, Sage, & Family
Ponetta M Hull & Family
March 6, 2021
I offer my condolences to the children and extended family of Mrs Pope. Just know she is with the Lord but the happy memories you have of your mom will be with you forever. She was a beautiful lady and i am truly sorry for your loss.
Bruce Duke
March 6, 2021
We are so sorry for your loss. We will see our loved ones again in much better times.
Sadie Mintz Cunningham
March 6, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Alan Dula
Friend
March 5, 2021
Margaret, Denise and Renric, I´m so very sorry for your loss, but am so happy that you were able to spend so much time with your mother. I pray for peace for you and your family. You had a wonderful mother who reared you well
Sara Isenhour
March 5, 2021
We are truly Blessed to have Aunt Jimmie as part of our lives. She lived a good long life, and we thank God for that. God Bless You Family
The Louise R. Dixon Family
March 5, 2021
Showing 1 - 8 of 8 results