Jimmie Lee Jones Pope
April 10, 1926 - February 28, 2021
Mrs. Jimmie Lee Jones Pope, 94, of Hickory, passed away Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, at her home, surrounded by her children.
She was born April 10, 1926, in Kershaw County, S.C., to the late Jimmy Tuni Jones and Rebecca Carter Jones.
Jimmie was a member of Hartzell Memorial United Methodist Church in Hickory where she was currently the oldest living member. She enjoyed working in the health care field, traveling and socializing with family and friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, William E Pope; son, Larry G. Pope; grandson, Larry E. Pope; three sisters and three brothers.
She leaves to cherish many fond memories three daughters, Margaret Pope, Marian Denise Pope and Renric Pope; one son, William Pope all of Hickory; and grandchildren, Marcus Pope of Atlanta, Ga., Iran Pope of Clarksville, Tenn., Carmen Brown Pope and Lakisha Dula, both of Hickory.
A joyous celebration of life will take place Saturday, March 6, at 12 p.m., at Hartzell Memorial United Methodist Church in Hickory. A public viewing will be held at the Chapel of Dirk M. Thompson Mortuary, Friday, March 5, from 3 to 7 p.m. and Saturday, March 6, from 8 to 10 a.m. and at Hartzell from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. The Rev Cassandra Rawls is officiating and the Rev. John Pope Jr. is the eulogist. Interment will be held at Catawba Memorial Park. The service will be streamed on Facebook at www.facebook.com/hartzellyouth
. Masks and social distancing are required.
Dirk M. Thompson Mortuary
828-323-1980
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Mar. 5, 2021.