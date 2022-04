Jimmy Ray Bowen



December 31, 1936 - October 4, 2021



Jimmy Ray Bowen, of Granite Falls, passed away Monday, Oct. 4, 2021. He was a U.S. Air Force veteran. He is survived by his wife of 40 Years, Kathern Pittman Bowen of the home. Bass-Smith Granite is serving the family of Jimmy Ray Bowen.



Published by Hickory Daily Record on Oct. 6, 2021.