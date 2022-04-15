Jimmy Dean ChambersMarch 10, 1949 - April 10, 2022Jimmy Dean Chambers, 73, of Icard, passed away Sunday, April 10, 2022, following a period of declining health.Born March 10, 1949, in Catawba County, he was the son of the late James and Wilma Chambers. Jimmy was preceded in death by four brothers, Robert, Gerald, Terry, and Wayne Chambers; and a sister, Rebecca Chambers.Jimmy was a proud fighter of our country and a Vietnam veteran, where he was awarded a bronze star. Jimmy was a member of Unity Missionary Baptist Church and he retired from Koehler Furniture Company.Jimmy is survived by his wife of 23 years, Deborah Chambers; son, Marcus Chambers and wife, Robin; two daughters, Anna Whitenel of Hickory and April Chambers of Tennessee; three sisters, Linda Carter, Patsy Chambers and Kathy Chambers, all of Newton. Jimmy is also survived by seven grandchildren, Alexis, Deanna, Madison, Savannah, Evan, Ava and Camden; great-great-grandson, Hayden Hollar; three stepchildren, Cindy Diedrick, Keith Loria and Melissa Connell; a number of nieces and nephews; and one stepgreat-granddaughter.The visitation will be held at Willis-Reynolds Funeral Home from 11 to 11:45 a.m. The service will begin at 12 p.m., in the Willis-Reynolds Chapel, with the Rev. Eric Blankenship officiating. Burial will follow at Catawba Memorial Park.Willis-Reynolds Funeral Home