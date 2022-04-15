Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Hickory Daily Record
Hickory Daily Record Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Jimmy Dean Chambers
1949 - 2022
BORN
1949
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Willis-Reynolds Funeral Home
56 Northwest Blvd.
Newton, NC
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 16 2022
11:00a.m. - 11:45a.m.
Willis-Reynolds Chapel
Send Flowers
Jimmy Dean Chambers

March 10, 1949 - April 10, 2022

Jimmy Dean Chambers, 73, of Icard, passed away Sunday, April 10, 2022, following a period of declining health.

Born March 10, 1949, in Catawba County, he was the son of the late James and Wilma Chambers. Jimmy was preceded in death by four brothers, Robert, Gerald, Terry, and Wayne Chambers; and a sister, Rebecca Chambers.

Jimmy was a proud fighter of our country and a Vietnam veteran, where he was awarded a bronze star. Jimmy was a member of Unity Missionary Baptist Church and he retired from Koehler Furniture Company.

Jimmy is survived by his wife of 23 years, Deborah Chambers; son, Marcus Chambers and wife, Robin; two daughters, Anna Whitenel of Hickory and April Chambers of Tennessee; three sisters, Linda Carter, Patsy Chambers and Kathy Chambers, all of Newton. Jimmy is also survived by seven grandchildren, Alexis, Deanna, Madison, Savannah, Evan, Ava and Camden; great-great-grandson, Hayden Hollar; three stepchildren, Cindy Diedrick, Keith Loria and Melissa Connell; a number of nieces and nephews; and one stepgreat-granddaughter.

The visitation will be held at Willis-Reynolds Funeral Home from 11 to 11:45 a.m. The service will begin at 12 p.m., in the Willis-Reynolds Chapel, with the Rev. Eric Blankenship officiating. Burial will follow at Catawba Memorial Park.

Willis-Reynolds Funeral Home

www.willis-reynoldsfuneralhome.com

Published by Hickory Daily Record on Apr. 15, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
16
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 11:45a.m.
Willis-Reynolds Chapel
NC
Apr
16
Service
12:00p.m.
Willis-Reynolds Chapel
NC
Funeral services provided by:
Willis-Reynolds Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Willis-Reynolds Funeral Home and Crematory.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.