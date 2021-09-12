Jimmy Jones GreenhillFebruary 7, 1938 - September 10, 2021Jimmy Jones Greenhill, 83, of Hickory, passed away Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, at Trinity Ridge Nursing Home.Born Feb. 7, 1938, he was the son of the late Harley Jones Greenhill and Mamie Rachel Brown Greenhill. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Nadine Bumgardner Greenhill; and his son, Jeffrey Jay Greenhill.Left to cherish his memory are his former wife and later best friend and companion, Judith Anne Robinson and her family. He is also survived by a sister-in-law, Hilda Bumgardner and her family; a cousin, Carolyn Mason and her family; and many other cousins, devoted friends, and caregivers.The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 14, at Viewmont Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery.Jimmy will lie-in-state thirty minutes at the church, prior to services.Memorials may be made to Viewmont Baptist Church; or to Trinity Ridge Nursing Home.