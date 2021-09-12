Menu
Jimmy Jones Greenhill
1938 - 2021
BORN
1938
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bass-Smith Funeral Home and Crematory
334 2nd Street NW
Hickory, NC
Jimmy Jones Greenhill

February 7, 1938 - September 10, 2021

Jimmy Jones Greenhill, 83, of Hickory, passed away Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, at Trinity Ridge Nursing Home.

Born Feb. 7, 1938, he was the son of the late Harley Jones Greenhill and Mamie Rachel Brown Greenhill. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Nadine Bumgardner Greenhill; and his son, Jeffrey Jay Greenhill.

Left to cherish his memory are his former wife and later best friend and companion, Judith Anne Robinson and her family. He is also survived by a sister-in-law, Hilda Bumgardner and her family; a cousin, Carolyn Mason and her family; and many other cousins, devoted friends, and caregivers.

The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 14, at Viewmont Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery.

Jimmy will lie-in-state thirty minutes at the church, prior to services.

Memorials may be made to Viewmont Baptist Church; or to Trinity Ridge Nursing Home.

www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com

Published by Hickory Daily Record on Sep. 12, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
14
Lying in State
1:30p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Viewmont Baptist Church
NC
Sep
14
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Viewmont Baptist Church
NC
Funeral services provided by:
Bass-Smith Funeral Home and Crematory
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
