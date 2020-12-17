Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Hickory Daily Record
Hickory Daily Record Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Jimmy Price
1943 - 2020
BORN
1943
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Bennett Funeral Service
7878 Nc Hwy 16
Newton, NC
Jimmy Price

February 19, 1943 - December 9, 2020

Jimmy Eugene Price, 77, of Statesville, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, at Gordon Hospice House in Statesville. He was born Feb. 19, 1943, in Cabarrus County, to the late Robert Earnest Price and Mary Elizabeth Keeter Price. Jimmy retired from Logistics Trucking Company after many years of service, and was a U.S. Navy veteran. He enjoyed golfing. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Janelle Abernethy; granddaughter, Christina Smith; grandson, Jeffrey Allen Price; and sons-in-law, Willie Smith and Bobby Tyree.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Sue Swink Price of the home; son, John Propst; daughters, Genee Boger and husband, Tim, of Landis, Sandy Propst of Conover, Lori Austin of Valdese and Darlene Tyree of Statesville; brother, Danny Price and wife, Eunice, of Lexington; and grandchildren, April Anderson, Bobby Tyree Jr., Jason Moss, Zach Moss, Keish Moss-Lefford (David),Brandon Propst, Rusty Propst, Caroline, Randall, and Brandy; numerous great-grandchildren; and a host of family and friends.

A memorial service with military honors to celebrate Jimmy's life will be held Friday, Dec. 18, at 11 a.m., in the Chapel of Bennett Funeral Service, 7878 NC Hwy. 16, in Newton. Chaplain Aaron Macemore will officiate. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Pl., Memphis, TN 38105; or Ronald McDonald House Charities, North Carpenter St., Chicago, IL 60607.

www.bennettfuneralservice.com


Published by Hickory Daily Record on Dec. 17, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
18
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Bennett Funeral Service
7878 Nc Hwy 16, Newton, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Bennett Funeral Service
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Bennett Funeral Service.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Me and Jim covered a lot of miles together up and down the road to Florida, he sure could tell some stories that would keep us both awake. He will be truly missed. a great guy and friend rest in piece Bowhunter!!!
Tbone
December 17, 2020
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results