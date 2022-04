Jimmy Rogers Turner



July 8, 1945 - December 27, 2021



Jimmy Rogers Turner passed away Monday, Dec. 27, 2021, at Grace Hospital in Morganton, after a brief illness. A memorial service will be held Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, at 2 p.m., at Hartzell United Methodist Church, with the Rev. Cassandra Rawls officiating. COVID-19 protocols will be in place, requiring masks and social distancing.



Enloe Mortuary



Published by Hickory Daily Record on Dec. 31, 2021.