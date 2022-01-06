Menu
Joan Curran Inscoe
FUNERAL HOME
Willis-Reynolds Funeral Home
56 Northwest Blvd.
Newton, NC
Joan Curran Inscoe

Joan Curran Inscoe, who loved singing, dancing and spending time with her big blended family, died Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, after a two-year battle with cancer. She was 90.

Age never held her back as she choreographed an active life that included volunteering and playing tennis into her mid-80s. A beloved member of First Presbyterian Church of Newton, Joan sang alto in the chancel choir for more than 40 years. She was the choir's music librarian and led children's music for the church LOGOS program. She also volunteered as a reading tutor at Thornton and later, North Newton elementary schools from 1994, until she began chemo in 2020. "It's not just about reading improvement," she told the Hickory Daily Record in a 2018 story highlighting her work with students. "It's about building self-esteem."

Tennis was another passion, which Joan pursued with exuberance after moving to Newton from the Philadelphia area in 1969. In her first doubles tournament at Catawba Country Club, she and her partner, Frances Inscoe came in second in the consolation bracket. "We were next-to-the-best of the worst!" she told her family with delight.

Joan spent her career as an executive secretary, working for companies including IBM and Siecor (now Corning). Born in Philadelphia, the daughter of a city bus driver and a church choir director, she grew up singing around the piano. She sang in choirs all her adult life and was also an accomplished dancer who volunteered with the USO to entertain troops at the Philadelphia Navy Yard when she was 18. She did a tap routine to "Ain't She Sweet" and a hula to "Lovely Hula Hands."

As a young mother of three daughters, she took ballet and tap-dance lessons and performed with a Broadway-style song-and-dance group made up of members of the church she then attended. At her bedside on New Year's Eve, Joan's daughters sang favorite family songs such as "Edelweiss" from "The Sound of Music" and the Beatles' "All My Loving." "Close your eyes and I'll kiss you," they sang, "Tomorrow I'll miss you."

Joan is survived by her husband of 36 years, Dr. Joseph William "Bill" Inscoe of Newton; daughters, Kathy Haight (Jim Morrill), Jeanne Alexander (Ralph) of Charlotte and Barbara Haight (Shane Jones) of Durham; stepdaughter, Lynette Inscoe (RaeAnn Hennes); and stepson, Rob Inscoe (Vickie) of Newton; and grandchildren, Max Morrill (Sara Francis), Laura Gerlock (Lisa Orlando), Kate Alexander, Callie Inscoe, Joseph Inscoe, Tyler Inscoe and Preston Inscoe.

A service to celebrate Joan's life will be held at 1:30 p.m., Monday, Jan. 10, at First Presbyterian Church of Newton, 701 N Main Ave. in Newton. Because some family members are immunocompromised, and out of an abundance of caution regarding COVID-19, the family respectfully asks that masks be worn at all times prior to, during and after the service. For those unable to attend, a link to the live video stream will be at www.files.constantcontact.com/eaefa6d8201/b560847b-f0f5-45fb-b205-21863c4917a3.pdf.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Newton-Conover City Schools, 605 N Ashe Ave., Newton, NC 28658, to fund tutoring at North Newton Elementary; First Presbyterian Church of Newton, 701 N Main Ave., Newton, NC 28658, to fund music programs; or to a charity of your choice.

Willis-Reynolds Funeral Home

www.willisreynoldsfh.com
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Jan. 6, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
10
Service
1:30p.m.
First Presbyterian Church of Newton
701 N. Main Ave., Newton, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Willis-Reynolds Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
What a honor it was to have known Joan what seemed like all my life and to witness the remarkable friendship she and my Mother (Angela Phillips) shared! Her sweet daughters babysit Laura and me. Prayers continue for all of you .
Jackie Teague Logan
Friend
February 25, 2022
Joan was a lovely, gracious lady. One of my favorite memories is how adorable she looked dancing the Charleston for us at the office. Her funeral service was special -- just like she was.
Wanda S. Helton
January 11, 2022
Julia Beth Bolick
January 7, 2022
We offer our heartfelt sorrow to you and your family, Dr. Inscoe. You and your family are in our prayers.
Judy McClellan
January 6, 2022
Joan was my mentor and my friend since early 1971. She was such a bright light in so many lives. Her influence and her spirit will continue in the world like unending ocean waves. My thoughts and prayers are with Dr. Inscoe, the girls, and the whole family. Joan was so proud of each and every one of you and her love for you is forever. Goodbye my beautiful friend.
Paulette Repasy
Friend
January 6, 2022
