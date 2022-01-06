Joan was my mentor and my friend since early 1971. She was such a bright light in so many lives. Her influence and her spirit will continue in the world like unending ocean waves. My thoughts and prayers are with Dr. Inscoe, the girls, and the whole family. Joan was so proud of each and every one of you and her love for you is forever. Goodbye my beautiful friend.

Paulette Repasy Friend January 6, 2022