Joan Porter Carter
November 6, 1944 - September 29, 2020
Joan Porter Carter was made whole again through Jesus Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, after a courageous battle with Alzheimer,s disease.
Joan was born November 6, 1944, in Nashville, Tenn., and was raised there with her two sisters. She spent 20 years of her life in Advance, with the love of her life, Leon Carter, and returned with him to Knoxville, to be with her family in 2016. She was reunited in heaven with her parents, John and Mildred Porter; sister, Kathy Hill; and stepson, Dax Carter.
Her spirit will carry on through Leon; children, Laura Schroeder (Nathan) and Trey Dickson (Cory); stepson, Jason (Jerry Alice); and grandchildren, Chase, Will, Maggie Lou Alice, Mary Elizabeth, Harper, Porter and Carter.
Joan was a graduate of the University of Tennessee and had a long career serving people in various roles, event planner for the South East Region of the National Office Machine Dealers Association, Country Music Association, president of Davie County Chamber of Commerce, town manager of Bermuda Run, Public Relations Officer and Doctor Credentialing Officer for Wake Forest Baptist Hospital. She served as president of Rotary Club and was involved in many committees and volunteer organizations throughout her life.
Joan loved the Lord, her family and the Vols. Her smile and spirit were contagious and will be missed by anyone that had the privilege of knowing her. Family and friends will celebrate her life Sunday, Oct. 4, at 2 p.m., at the Grandview Pavilion in Maryville, Tenn.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Harper's fundraiser for the Walk to End Alzheimers, https://act.alz.org/site/SPageServer/?pagename=walk_homepage
