Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Hickory Daily Record
Hickory Daily Record Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Joan Bruce Toussaint
1947 - 2020
BORN
1947
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Chapman Funeral Home
158 Stony Point School Rd
Stony Point, NC
Joan Bruce Toussaint

October 5, 1947 - December 9, 2020

Joan Bruce Toussaint, 73, of Hickory, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, at Carolina Caring Hospice of Newton.

She was born Sunday, Oct. 5, 1947, in Alexander County, to the late Jesse Monroe Fox and Elva Elizabeth Bruce. In addition to her parents, Joan was preceded in death by brother, James Larry Bruce; and sister, Susan Auton.

Joan is survived by her partner of 25 years, Menzie R. Morrison of the home; two brothers, Dale Bruce and wife, Tina of Hiddenite, and Robert Miller of Lenior; three half brothers; two sisters, Carol Baker and husband, Charles of Taylorsville, and Debra Lynn Fox Taylor of Monroe; two aunts, Johnsie Hartis, and Hilda and Howard Mayle; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and special friends.

A graveside service will be conducted at 2 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 12, at Pisgah United Methodist Church. The Rev. Zachary Deal will officiate. The body will lie-in-state from 2 to 8 p.m., Friday, Dec. 11, at Chapman Funeral Home. Pallbearers include Justin Black, Richard Bruce, Corey and Casey Morrison, Jon Kerley and Justin Crump. Honorary pallbearers include Henry Bruce, Chris Bruce, Hunter Riddle, and Alex Riddle.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Carolina Caring Hospice of Newton, 3975 Robinson Rd., Newton, NC 28658.

Chapman Funeral Home

158 Stony Point School Rd.,

Stony Point, NC 28678
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Dec. 11, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
11
Lying in State
2:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Chapman Funeral Home
158 Stony Point School Rd, Stony Point, NC
Dec
12
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Pisgah United Methodist Church
NC
Funeral services provided by:
Chapman Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Chapman Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.