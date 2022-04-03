Menu
JoAnne Beard
1934 - 2022
BORN
1934
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Willis-Reynolds Funeral Home
56 Northwest Blvd.
Newton, NC
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 5 2022
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
St. Paul's Reformed Church
JoAnne Beard

August 4, 1934 - April 1, 2022

JoAnne Beard, 87, passed away peacefully Friday, April 1, 2022, at the Conover Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

Born Aug. 4, 1934, in Newton, she was a member of St. Paul's Reformed Church and was employed at Ridgeview Hosiery Mill for over 40 years. A tireless and talented gardener and lover of animals, she had a ceaseless admiration for the natural world. Her smile and kind spirit brought joy to all those who knew her.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Jefferson Woodrow McRee and Mary Madge McRee; and brother, Donald McRee.

She was the beloved wife of 59 years to the late John Junior Beard; devoted mother to Gareth Bradley Beard; mother-in-law to Jill McCaslin Beard; and doting grandmother to John Andrew Beard and his wife, Deborah Lindsey Harris. JoAnne is also survived by her four sisters, Johnsie Abernethy, Jan Wilfong, Doris Frindt, Kay Wagner; and dearest sister-in-law, Gwen McRee.

The family will receive friends at 11 a.m., Tuesday, April 5, at St. Paul's Reformed Church. The service will follow at 12 p.m.

Memorials may be sent to Amorem Hospice; Catawba County Humane Society; and St. Paul's Reformed Church.

Willis-Reynolds Funeral Home

www.willis-reynoldsfuneralhome.com
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Apr. 3, 2022.
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.