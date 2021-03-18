Joanne S. ParkerApril 1, 1937 - March 14, 2021Joanne S. Parker, formerly of Wilmington, went home to be with the Lord, passing peacefully at home in Conover, Sunday, March 14, 2021.Joanne was born April 1, 1937, the daughter of the late Clarence Howell Spooner and Madell Smith Spooner. She was preceded in death by her beloved brother, Charles Howell Spooner.Joanne was an inspiration to all who knew her. She touched countless lives, both personally and professionally with her spirit of strength, love, and compassion. She was devoted to the Lord and was truly an anointed minister of God's word, ready to guide anyone to ask Jesus into their heart. She was a member of St Marks ELCA in Claremont. She made it a point to always help families in need; went out of her way to pray over anyone who needed healing and traveled to women's prisons with Transformed By The Word Ministries to witness to female inmates.Joanne was vivacious with the most giving soul. She worked hard, played hard, and most importantly prayed the hardest for everyone. She loved time with family, sharing good food, the beach, fishing, golfing, animals, cruises and casinos. She had a presence and a wit that cannot be replaced or forgotten and she will be sorely missed.Joanne is survived by her devoted husband of 30 years, Jimmy E. Aikens; daughter, Rebecca Haddock and husband, Gary; son, George Harriss Jr. of Wilmington; daughter, Elizabeth "Libby" Harriss of Wilmington; grandchildren, Aaron Haddock and wife, Jennifer, of Laurinburg, Rachael Haddock Theisen and husband, Andrew, of Claremont, Benjamin Haddock of Palm Springs, Calif., Sarah Kolman and husband, Justin, of Indian Head, Md., George Harriss III of Wilmington, Alexis Lunsford and husband, Marshal, of Wilmington, and Newman Buck IV and wife, Audrey, of Wilmington; seven great-grandchildren plus one on the way; and many loving nephews, nieces, cousins and their families.A visitation is scheduled for 2 p.m., with a memorial service to follow at 3 p.m., at Oleander Memorial Gardens in Wilmington Friday, March 19.In lieu of flowers, it was Joanne's wish that gifts be made to Cancer Treatment Centers of America; or Carolina Caring Hospice serving Catawba County.Andrews Mortuary