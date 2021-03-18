Menu
Joanne S. Parker
1937 - 2021
BORN
1937
DIED
2021
ABOUT
New Hanover High School
FUNERAL HOME
Andrews Mortuary and Crematory - Market Street Chapel - Wilmington
1617 Market St.
Wilmington, NC
Joanne S. Parker

April 1, 1937 - March 14, 2021

Joanne S. Parker, formerly of Wilmington, went home to be with the Lord, passing peacefully at home in Conover, Sunday, March 14, 2021.

Joanne was born April 1, 1937, the daughter of the late Clarence Howell Spooner and Madell Smith Spooner. She was preceded in death by her beloved brother, Charles Howell Spooner.

Joanne was an inspiration to all who knew her. She touched countless lives, both personally and professionally with her spirit of strength, love, and compassion. She was devoted to the Lord and was truly an anointed minister of God's word, ready to guide anyone to ask Jesus into their heart. She was a member of St Marks ELCA in Claremont. She made it a point to always help families in need; went out of her way to pray over anyone who needed healing and traveled to women's prisons with Transformed By The Word Ministries to witness to female inmates.

Joanne was vivacious with the most giving soul. She worked hard, played hard, and most importantly prayed the hardest for everyone. She loved time with family, sharing good food, the beach, fishing, golfing, animals, cruises and casinos. She had a presence and a wit that cannot be replaced or forgotten and she will be sorely missed.

Joanne is survived by her devoted husband of 30 years, Jimmy E. Aikens; daughter, Rebecca Haddock and husband, Gary; son, George Harriss Jr. of Wilmington; daughter, Elizabeth "Libby" Harriss of Wilmington; grandchildren, Aaron Haddock and wife, Jennifer, of Laurinburg, Rachael Haddock Theisen and husband, Andrew, of Claremont, Benjamin Haddock of Palm Springs, Calif., Sarah Kolman and husband, Justin, of Indian Head, Md., George Harriss III of Wilmington, Alexis Lunsford and husband, Marshal, of Wilmington, and Newman Buck IV and wife, Audrey, of Wilmington; seven great-grandchildren plus one on the way; and many loving nephews, nieces, cousins and their families.

A visitation is scheduled for 2 p.m., with a memorial service to follow at 3 p.m., at Oleander Memorial Gardens in Wilmington Friday, March 19.

In lieu of flowers, it was Joanne's wish that gifts be made to Cancer Treatment Centers of America; or Carolina Caring Hospice serving Catawba County.

Andrews Mortuary

www.andrewsmortuary.com
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Mar. 18, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
19
Visitation
2:00p.m.
Oleander Memorial Gardens
NC
Mar
19
Memorial service
3:00p.m.
Oleander Memorial Gardens
NC
Funeral services provided by:
Andrews Mortuary and Crematory - Market Street Chapel - Wilmington
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My Mother, Blanche Moore was a friend of Joanne's. I have grown up hearing about her, and met her when I was younger. So sorry for your loss. Joanne was a special person.
Elizabeth Moore
Acquaintance
June 18, 2021
You were always so kind to my son Nick and our family. Gracious, kind with an amazing personality! You will be missed Big Momma.
Marie Yaeger
Friend
March 31, 2021
Joanne taught me all there was to know about the real estate business when my husband and I moved to Wilmington North Carolina in the early 70s. I worked with her for several years at Pine Valley Realty and then Harold Parker Realty before I moved to Virginia Beach. She was a good mentor and great friend. I have not seen her since I left Wilmington but have fond memories of good times together.
Elizabeth Le Sueur
Friend
March 22, 2021
Libby and family, I remember Joanne's smiles of encouragement when I was in my teens, working during my high school years at Sherwin Williams, Hanover Center ... truly a remarkable daughter of God who now rests in His loving arms.
Gary English
Acquaintance
March 21, 2021
George - Bob and I were so sorry to read of your mom's passing. We know that you always carried her close to your heart and this must be a difficult time for you and your family. Our thought are with you.
Sharon Roetger
March 19, 2021
Wonderful Christian lady who loved the Lord. Take care my brother and know that we love you.
Ronnie and Rebecca Aikens
March 19, 2021
You will certainly be missed by all. You were truly an inspiration! Peace to your family and many friends!
Gail Carpenter
Friend
March 19, 2021
The Congregation of St. Mark’s Lutheran Church would
like to send their deepest condolences to the JoAnn
Parker family. JoAnn was a loving and dedicated member
of St. Marks. Though her time was short here with our
Church family she always was giving and had the Church
and its family in her best interest. As a token of our
appreciation, we have donated to Carolina Caring in
honor of JoAnn.
God Speed
St. Mark’s Lutheran Church Claremont NC
Members of St. Mark's Lutheran
March 19, 2021
Joanne was a sweet lady and she love her God and her family. I didn`t see her as much as l would like to but she knew we were always thinking about each other. She was my sister-law and took good care of my brother Jimmy. Jimmy keep your chin and and one day we all will see her again. May God bless you and all the family. I LOVE YOU AND COME SEE YOUR SIS. Geraldine
Geraldine Lanier Creech Futrell
March 19, 2021
When Joanne gave her heart to Jesus, she became a bold witness for Christ to everyone she met. She believed in the power of prayer and prayed for me to receive the baptism of the Holy Spirit. I shall be forever grateful for her loving spirit, kindness, and compassion.
Morris Jackson Permenter
March 19, 2021
I praise the Lord that he allowed Joanne and my path to cross so many years ago. She opened her heart to everyone that she met and she loved you unconditionally. There was never a time that her smile did not light up a room or her laughter didn't brighten your day. My late husband and I had many many wonderful times with Joanne and Jim that I will always treasure, even the fishing trips when we never caught anything!! My deepest sympathy to all of you as I know what a great loss it is. Joanne has crossed the finish line and she now is home with her Lord and her Savior, who she served so well.
Carolyn Parsons
Friend
March 18, 2021
Such a loss when this beautiful Lady left us to be with her Lord! Joanne was an old friend for many years and we had many wonderful times together! She was the sweetest and most Beautiful Woman to grace this earth and we will always remember her! Grace Durham

Grace Durham
Friend
March 18, 2021
Joanne was a beautiful and caring person. Had numerous real estate closings with her. It was always a pleasure. Her bright smile will be missed.
Pat & Billy Henderson
Acquaintance
March 18, 2021
My heart is both broken and happy. The loss hurts, but the joy in the knowledge of where she is and who she’s with warms my soul. I’m so sorry you lost your wonderful Mother and Grandmother. Keep her love going through you. I’m here and love you all.
Lyn Spooner
Family
March 18, 2021
Aunt Joanne will be missed by so many. She always cared about everyone she met. I started dating her nephew Brian and when she met me she said you call me Aunt Joanne. I have known her for many years now and she always treated me like family. The first time I ever met her was when my son and her grandson Little George played baseball together I met her on the baseball field many years later I started dating Brian. I am sending prayers out to the family. RIP. I love you .
Wendy Benson
Friend
March 18, 2021
My Guardian Angel...
Bryan Taylor
Neighbor
March 18, 2021
