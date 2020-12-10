Joanne Sieving SigmonSeptember 23, 1939 - December 4, 2020Joanne Vivian Sieving Sigmon, 81, of Conover, went home to be with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem.She was born Sept. 23, 1939, in Neyyoor, Travancore, India where her late parents, the Rev. Reinhard Paul Sieving and Bernice Hanser Sieving were serving as Lutheran missionaries.Her family eventually settled in Newton, where her father pastored Holy Cross Lutheran Church. She graduated from Newton-Conover High School in 1957 and from Valparaiso University in 1961, with a degree in Social Work. In 1995, she completed a life goal of earning her Master's Degree in Social Work from UNC-Chapel Hill.Joanne dedicated her life to serving the children of Catawba County. For 26 years, she worked as a social worker for Catawba County in adoption, foster care and clinical social work. Upon retirement from Catawba County, she went on to volunteer with the Pregnancy Care Center of Catawba Valley, St. John's Lutheran Church children's ministry programs, and the Tar Heel Garden Club.Joanne was a devoted wife, mother, sister and friend.Those left to cherish her memory are her husband of 58 years, Russell Grady Sigmon Jr; daughter, Jean Bassett (Lennie); daughter, Rebecca Phillips (Benjamin); son, Eric Sigmon (Rebecca); grandchildren, Elizabeth Conner (Tyler), Allison Mitcham (Flint), Heather Bassett, Morgan Bassett, Joshua Phillips, Andrew Phillips, Hannah Kate Phillips, Anna Sigmon, Laura Sigmon, Stephen Sigmon; great-grandchildren, Maddox Conner, Madilynn Conner, and Waylon Conner; sister, Barbara Sieving Roseman (James); numerous nieces, nephews and great-nieces and -nephews.A memorial service will be held Monday, Dec. 14, at St. John's Lutheran Church in Conover at 3 p.m., with Pastor Scott Johnson and Assistant Pastor Anton Lagoutine officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends at 1:30 p.m., at the church, prior to the service.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. John's Lutheran Church, 2126 St. John's Church Rd., NE, Conover, NC 28613; or the Pregnancy Care Center of Catawba Valley, 421 Main Ave. SW, Hickory, NC 28602.Drum Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Conover