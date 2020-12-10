Menu
Joanne Sigmon
1939 - 2020
BORN
1939
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Drum Funeral Home - Conover
509 First Ave South
Conover, NC
Joanne Sieving Sigmon

September 23, 1939 - December 4, 2020

Joanne Vivian Sieving Sigmon, 81, of Conover, went home to be with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem.

She was born Sept. 23, 1939, in Neyyoor, Travancore, India where her late parents, the Rev. Reinhard Paul Sieving and Bernice Hanser Sieving were serving as Lutheran missionaries.

Her family eventually settled in Newton, where her father pastored Holy Cross Lutheran Church. She graduated from Newton-Conover High School in 1957 and from Valparaiso University in 1961, with a degree in Social Work. In 1995, she completed a life goal of earning her Master's Degree in Social Work from UNC-Chapel Hill.

Joanne dedicated her life to serving the children of Catawba County. For 26 years, she worked as a social worker for Catawba County in adoption, foster care and clinical social work. Upon retirement from Catawba County, she went on to volunteer with the Pregnancy Care Center of Catawba Valley, St. John's Lutheran Church children's ministry programs, and the Tar Heel Garden Club.

Joanne was a devoted wife, mother, sister and friend.

Those left to cherish her memory are her husband of 58 years, Russell Grady Sigmon Jr; daughter, Jean Bassett (Lennie); daughter, Rebecca Phillips (Benjamin); son, Eric Sigmon (Rebecca); grandchildren, Elizabeth Conner (Tyler), Allison Mitcham (Flint), Heather Bassett, Morgan Bassett, Joshua Phillips, Andrew Phillips, Hannah Kate Phillips, Anna Sigmon, Laura Sigmon, Stephen Sigmon; great-grandchildren, Maddox Conner, Madilynn Conner, and Waylon Conner; sister, Barbara Sieving Roseman (James); numerous nieces, nephews and great-nieces and -nephews.

A memorial service will be held Monday, Dec. 14, at St. John's Lutheran Church in Conover at 3 p.m., with Pastor Scott Johnson and Assistant Pastor Anton Lagoutine officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends at 1:30 p.m., at the church, prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. John's Lutheran Church, 2126 St. John's Church Rd., NE, Conover, NC 28613; or the Pregnancy Care Center of Catawba Valley, 421 Main Ave. SW, Hickory, NC 28602.

Drum Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Conover

www.drumfh-conover.com
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Dec. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
14
Visitation
1:30p.m.
St. John's Lutheran Church
2126 St. John's Church Rd., NE, Conover, NC
Dec
14
Memorial service
3:00p.m.
St. John's Lutheran Church
2126 St. John's Church Rd., NE, Conover, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Drum Funeral Home - Conover
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Lewis and Family, Michael and I were so sorry to hear this sad news. Was so glad to reconnect with you at the Harmon funeral last winter. My thoughts are with you now. God Bless! Becky
Becky Ikerd McRee
December 15, 2020
Our deepest sympathy goes out to the family. Joanne was a wonderful , beautiful lady. I know you will miss her deeply. You are all in our prayers, especially Russell. May God extend His love and mercy in you all.
Robert and Ellen Rowe
December 14, 2020
I am so sorry to read about Joanne's death. I was her mother's tax preparer for many years prior to her passing. Bernice was a lovely person and I'm sure Joanne was just as lovely. My sympathies to her family.
FAYE S MORGAN
December 11, 2020
My heart is saddened at the passing of my friend Joanne . She was a joy to be with and a lovely friend! She will certainly be missed!!
Mary Ann Gabriel Wilburn
December 11, 2020
My sincere sympathy to the family. Joanne was one of the sweetest lady ever. She always had a wonderful smile. So sorry to lose a class mate.
Trelby Edwards
December 9, 2020
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results