Joe Alexander PierceMay 4, 1954 - February 26, 2021Joe Alexander Pierce, 66, of Granite Falls, passed away at his residence Friday, Feb. 26, 2021.Born in Iredell County, May 4, 1954, he was the son of the late Abel Alexander Pierce and Delphia Sherrill Pierce. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by two sisters, Nancy Ree Pierce and Christine Blanche Waugh.Joe was a graduate of South Iredell High School – Class of 1972, and a member of New Bethany Baptist Church.He worked for General Electric from 1970 to 1994, and spent 25 years as a Fiber Optic trainer with Corning Cable Services.Those left to cherish his memory are his girlfriend of 20 years, Patsy Sherriff; two daughters, Jenny Lynn Braswell (Dean) and Michelle Harris; one sister, Tabitha Benfield (Roosevelt Wyatt); six grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and extended family and friends.The family will speak to friends Thursday, March 4, from 6 to 7 p.m., with a memorial service beginning at 7 p.m., in the Chapel of Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home.Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home