Joel David Pitts



September 16, 1951 - September 17, 2020



Joel David Pitts, 69, of Gadsden, Ala., went to his heavenly home Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, after a long period of declining health, from cancer.



Born September 16, 1951, in Catawba County, he was the son of the late J.D. Pitts and Mary Yount Pitts of Hickory. In addition to his parents, David was preceded in death by his brothers, Carl Pitts, Mack Pitts; and sister, Peggy Pitts Cook.



David graduated from Fred T. Foard High School, and had a career in trucking. He loved the outdoors and was an avid golfer.



Survivors include his wife, Sherron Pitts of the home; stepdaughter, C.J. Whitmire; stepson, Greg Birdwell; stepgranddaughter, Emberlyn Holt; brothers, Bob Pitts and wife, Jean, of Abingdon, Md., Jerry Pitts and wife, Jean, and Dean Pitts; sister, Stella Pitts Stephens, all of Hickory; sisters-in-law, Jean T. Pitts, and Catherine Pitts; a very special aunt, Lois Yount Stine; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.



A memorial service will be held at a later date.



Published by Hickory Daily Record on Sep. 23, 2020.