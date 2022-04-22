Joel G. SteelmanApril 8, 1983 - April 18, 2022Joel Gregory Steelman, 39, of Cary, passed away Monday, April 18, 2022.Joel was born in Greenwood, S.C., April 8, 1983, and moved to Newton in 1990.He attended Concordia Christian School and then Newton-Conover High School graduating in 2001. While in middle school, he developed an intense interest in computers. In pursuit of this interest, he went on to Clemson University where he obtained a BA in computer engineering and an MA in electrical engineering. After graduation, he accepted a position at Cadence Design Systems in Cary.Those who knew Joel knew a man of generosity, loyalty and faithfulness. His sense of humor was unique and the timeliness of his jokes impeccable. Though never one to be in the forefront, he was a man of deep emotion and compassion, and he was loved and respected by many.He was a sports enthusiast who enjoyed following the Clemson football and basketball teams; acting as the JBL Detroit Mustangs basketball GM; and watching the San Francisco Giants. As a youngster, he played baseball and basketball and was the captain of the inaugural Newton-Conover High School soccer team. Joel was an avid bird lover, both pet and wild birds, and he was always excited by an accumulating snowfall.He will be sorely missed by his wife, Tracy Harvin; his parents, Jeff and Joyce Steelman; in-laws, Kim and Sep Harvin; his sister, Erin Horton and husband, Bryan; his brother, Andrew Steelman and wife, Samantha; and his adoring nephew, Ian.A private graveside service will be held Saturday, April 23, at Southside Cemetery in Newton, with Pastor Chris Griffin officiating.Memorial donations can be made to: Kiki's Legacy, 1931 Tate Blvd. NE, Hickory, NC 28602.Burke Mortuary & Crematory-Newton