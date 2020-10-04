John Allen MooreFebruary 14, 1932 - September 22, 2020John Allen Moore, 88, of Hickory, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, at his residence.Born Feb. 14, 1932, in Granite Falls, he was the son of the late George and Dovey Ryder Moore. In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by his son, John Alan Moore Jr.; and two brothers, Buddy Moore and Dude Moore.John loved working in the yard, gardening, and was an excellent cook. Anything he did was done to the fullest and to the very best of his ability. He served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War and then had a career at Superior Cable and Communication Material Services. John was a member of St. Stephens Lutheran Church Missouri Synod for over 50 years and served as President of the Congregation. In later years, he and Joan served as greeters.John greatly enjoyed fishing with his grandchildren and bragging about his great-grandchildren. His family was most dear to him and filled his life with joy.Survivors include his wife, Joan Turner Moore of the home; daughter, Robin Moore Drury and husband, Charles, of Newton; three sisters, Margaret Fairchild of Hickory, Susie Blount of Granite Falls, and Doris Conley and husband, Tom, of Granite Falls; four grandchildren, Aaron Hefner of Newton, Ben Moore of Maiden, Stephanie Drury of Charlotte and Katherine Drury of Cornelius; six great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.A private graveside service with military honors was held by the family.Memorials may be made to St. Stephens Lutheran Church Missouri Synod.