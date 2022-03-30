John Timothy "Tim" Arndt
February 6, 1958 - March 21, 2022
John Timothy "Tim" Arndt, 64, of Hickory, passed away Monday, March 21, 2022, at Carolina Caring in Newton.
He was born Feb. 6, 1958, in Catawba County, to the late Fred Long Arndt and Minnie Setzer Arndt. Tim was a member of Corinth Reformed Church in Hickory and employed with Westrock in Claremont. He enjoyed lake life on Lake Norman, golfing and running. The most important things in his life were his family and friends. Tim lived life to the fullest and brought everyone around him along for the ride.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 16 years as of April 8, 2022, Dawn Schmidt Arndt of the home; sons, Kyle Grant and wife, Karen of Charlotte, and Erich Cain and wife, Lauren of Raleigh; daughter, Emily Cain of Raleigh; brother, Tony Lee Arndt and wife, Mindy of Mooresville; nephews, Eric Arndt of Everett, Mass., and Alex Arndt of Catawba; and granddaughter, Brennan Grant.
A memorial service to celebrate Tim's life will be held Saturday, April 2, at 2 p.m., at Corinth Reformed Church in Hickory. The Rev. Bob Thompson will officiate. A reception will be held in the Bost Memorial Hall at Corinth Reformed Church, following the service. The service will be live-streamed at www.corinthtoday.org/live
and will be available on YouTube for delayed viewing. The family asks that you dress casually.
Memorials may be made to Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Rd., Newton, NC 28658.www.bennettfuneralservice.com
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Mar. 30, 2022.