John Edwin BumgarnerMarch 23, 1931 - December 18, 2020John Edwin Bumgarner, 89, of Hickory, passed away peacefully, Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, at Grace Hospital, in Morganton, after short period of declining health.Born March 23, 1931, in Caldwell County, he was the son of the late Minnie Fairchild and William Andrew Bumgarner.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers and sisters, Jim Bumgarner, Lola B. Collins, Hope Martin, Inez Myers, Ernest Bumgarner, Lloyd Bumgarner and William Dean Bumgarner.John was retired from Shuford Mills, Inc., after 39 years of service. He was a plant manager.In his early retirement years, he enjoyed fly fishing for trout in the Western North Carolina Mountains. Often Frances would accompany him on fishing excursions with a picnic lunch, and make good use of her knitting skills while he fished. For many years he raised and trained beagles, and was a rabbit hunter. He also had a retirement hobby of enjoying making various Whirly-gigs in his basement workshop.He was known affectionately as "Pop John" by his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He loved to keep up with the accomplishments and travels of his grandchildren. He was of the Baptist faith.He is survived by his wife, Frances Barker Bumgarner of the home; children, Lorie Early (Dennis) of Statesville, John Steven Bumgarner (Jane) of Newton, Connie Lutz (John) of Hickory, and Eddie Lingerfelt (Barbara) of Loris, S.C.; grandchildren, Jason Calloway of Hudson, Sally Kimel-Sheppard of Athens, Ga., Andrew Bumgarner (Bobbie) of Zurich, Switzerland, Salem Shannon (Justin) of Newton, Meredith Lombardi (Nick) of Hickory, Seth Lingerfelt of Rhodhiss, Shay Lingerfelt (Heather) of Fort Mill, S.C., and Stacy Kelly (Micah) of Charlotte; and great-grandchildren, Brooke, Asher, Lola and Neela.A private family graveside service will be held at Catawba Memorial Park.The family would like to express their appreciation for the care he was given by the staff at Grace Hospital and to Ashley Perkins with Carolina Caring.In lieu of flowers, the family invites you to make memorials to Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Rd., Newton, NC 28658.