John Edwin Bumgarner
1931 - 2020
BORN
1931
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Bass-Smith Funeral Home and Crematory
334 2nd Street NW
Hickory, NC
John Edwin Bumgarner

March 23, 1931 - December 18, 2020

John Edwin Bumgarner, 89, of Hickory, passed away peacefully, Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, at Grace Hospital, in Morganton, after short period of declining health.

Born March 23, 1931, in Caldwell County, he was the son of the late Minnie Fairchild and William Andrew Bumgarner.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers and sisters, Jim Bumgarner, Lola B. Collins, Hope Martin, Inez Myers, Ernest Bumgarner, Lloyd Bumgarner and William Dean Bumgarner.

John was retired from Shuford Mills, Inc., after 39 years of service. He was a plant manager.

In his early retirement years, he enjoyed fly fishing for trout in the Western North Carolina Mountains. Often Frances would accompany him on fishing excursions with a picnic lunch, and make good use of her knitting skills while he fished. For many years he raised and trained beagles, and was a rabbit hunter. He also had a retirement hobby of enjoying making various Whirly-gigs in his basement workshop.

He was known affectionately as "Pop John" by his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He loved to keep up with the accomplishments and travels of his grandchildren. He was of the Baptist faith.

He is survived by his wife, Frances Barker Bumgarner of the home; children, Lorie Early (Dennis) of Statesville, John Steven Bumgarner (Jane) of Newton, Connie Lutz (John) of Hickory, and Eddie Lingerfelt (Barbara) of Loris, S.C.; grandchildren, Jason Calloway of Hudson, Sally Kimel-Sheppard of Athens, Ga., Andrew Bumgarner (Bobbie) of Zurich, Switzerland, Salem Shannon (Justin) of Newton, Meredith Lombardi (Nick) of Hickory, Seth Lingerfelt of Rhodhiss, Shay Lingerfelt (Heather) of Fort Mill, S.C., and Stacy Kelly (Micah) of Charlotte; and great-grandchildren, Brooke, Asher, Lola and Neela.

A private family graveside service will be held at Catawba Memorial Park.

The family would like to express their appreciation for the care he was given by the staff at Grace Hospital and to Ashley Perkins with Carolina Caring.

In lieu of flowers, the family invites you to make memorials to Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Rd., Newton, NC 28658.

www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com

Published by Hickory Daily Record from Dec. 20 to Dec. 22, 2020.
Bass-Smith Funeral Home and Crematory
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
John will never be forgotten, as long as I walk this Earth; I respected him so much and treasured our friendship.
Louise Hamilton, Friend & Co-Worker
Friend
December 14, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss. I worked for John for 16 years at shur spun. He was the best plant manager that I ever worked for. I considered him a good friend. My deepest sympathy to the family.
Darrell Crowder
December 23, 2020
Looks like I wasn't the only one he teased about being a Yankee!
Susie Esterly
Family
December 21, 2020
LOUISE HAMILTON
December 20, 2020
LOUISE HAMILTON
December 20, 2020
LOUISE HAMILTON
December 20, 2020
LOUISE HAMILTON
December 20, 2020
I share the sorrow of losing John. He was a good man with a heart of gold. I had the pleasure of working with him at Shuford Mills, Shur Spun from 1983-1993; we packed in many memories in that time. We had special jokes of me being a Yankee-Doodle and the way I said some words and how stubborn we both were at times. I made him so mad once he said he could `chew nails and spit them out´ at which I replied that `well, I could too´! He made me laugh and once he made me cry, but he always had a special place in my heart; I contacted him from time to time throughout the years and enjoyed our reminiscing as I believe he enjoyed it too. John is in a good place now, but he will be missed dearly.
LOUISE HAMILTON
December 20, 2020
Showing 1 - 8 of 8 results