John Henry BurkeMarch 16, 1929 - February 26, 2021John Henry Burke, 91, of Hickory, passed away Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, at Caldwell UNC Healthcare, after a brief illness.He was born in Rutherford County, March 16, 1929, he was the son of the late James Crayton and Buna Bell Lovelace Burke.John was a member of Augustana Lutheran Church, and worked over 40 years at Shuford Mills. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 70 years, Peggy Mae Crowder Burke; three sisters, Irene Morgan, Lena Hicks, and Viola Deal; and two brothers, Arthur Burke and Amos Burke.He is survived by their daughter, Lisa Gilliland and husband, Robert, of Granite Falls; grandson, Nathan Gilliland; granddaughter, Haley Gilliland; sisters, Gladys Jolley and husband, Bobby, of South Carolina, Myrtle Lane and husband, Johnny, of Hickory, and Ellen Bolick of North Carolina; brothers, Raymond Burke and Marilyn Duncan of South Carolina and Glen Burke and wife, Marie, of South Carolina; and sister-in-law, Evelyn Burke. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.A memorial service will be held Thursday, March 4, at 12 p.m., at Augustana Lutheran Church, with the Rev. Gavin Mize officiating. The family will receive friends from 11 to 11:45 a.m., Thursday, March 4, at Augustana Lutheran Church.Hickory Funeral Home