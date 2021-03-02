Menu
John Henry Burke
1929 - 2021
BORN
1929
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hickory Funeral Home
1031 11th Avenue Blvd SE
Hickory, NC
John Henry Burke

March 16, 1929 - February 26, 2021

John Henry Burke, 91, of Hickory, passed away Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, at Caldwell UNC Healthcare, after a brief illness.

He was born in Rutherford County, March 16, 1929, he was the son of the late James Crayton and Buna Bell Lovelace Burke.

John was a member of Augustana Lutheran Church, and worked over 40 years at Shuford Mills. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 70 years, Peggy Mae Crowder Burke; three sisters, Irene Morgan, Lena Hicks, and Viola Deal; and two brothers, Arthur Burke and Amos Burke.

He is survived by their daughter, Lisa Gilliland and husband, Robert, of Granite Falls; grandson, Nathan Gilliland; granddaughter, Haley Gilliland; sisters, Gladys Jolley and husband, Bobby, of South Carolina, Myrtle Lane and husband, Johnny, of Hickory, and Ellen Bolick of North Carolina; brothers, Raymond Burke and Marilyn Duncan of South Carolina and Glen Burke and wife, Marie, of South Carolina; and sister-in-law, Evelyn Burke. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held Thursday, March 4, at 12 p.m., at Augustana Lutheran Church, with the Rev. Gavin Mize officiating. The family will receive friends from 11 to 11:45 a.m., Thursday, March 4, at Augustana Lutheran Church.

Hickory Funeral Home

www.hickoryfh.com

Published by Hickory Daily Record on Mar. 2, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
4
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 11:45a.m.
Augustana Lutheran Church
NC
Mar
4
Memorial service
12:00p.m.
Augustana Lutheran Church
NC
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
3 Entries
Mr. Burke will truly be missed! He was a Great Man and neighbor! Sorry for your loss, praying for all.
Wendy Barnard Pruitt
March 5, 2021
Uncle John was the most caring, sweet, loving person you would ever meet. He always had time to sit and talk and listen to you. He loved to talk, which I do as well. I guess that runs in the family. Uncle John you will be forever missed, until we meet again.
Rhonda Burke
March 4, 2021
John was my brother and was always so much fun to be around, I always enjoyed his company and all the conversations we had, he was always a big help to anyone who needed it. He will be forever missed, but not forgotten. Love you John Burke until we see you on the other side.
Gladys Jolley
March 2, 2021
