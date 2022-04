John David Chapman



September 3, 1942 - April 19, 2022



John David Chapman, 79, of Hickory, died Tuesday, April 19, 2022. He served as Director of the Salvation Army Homeless Shelter, and was a U.S. Army veteran. He is survived by his wife, Shirley Chapman. The Chapman family has entrusted arrangements to Jenkins Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Newton.



Published by Hickory Daily Record on Apr. 21, 2022.