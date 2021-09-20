Menu
John Franklin Deal
1940 - 2021
BORN
1940
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory Inc. - Valdese
1507 Main St. East
Valdese, NC
John Franklin Deal

March 12, 1940 - September 17, 2021

Mr. John Franklin Deal, 81, of Connelly Springs, passed away Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, at Catawba Valley Medical Center, following a period of declining health.

John was born March 12, 1940, in Catawba County, to the late Frank B. Deal and Nova Powell Deal.

He was retired from the textile industry where he worked as a fixer for many years. John was a longtime member of Warlick's Baptist Church, where he served as a Deacon, Trustee, Sunday school teacher, RA Leader, church training director, Warlick's Senior Group LLC, and various other church positions. His passion was ministry work, and enjoyed serving and working with the Warlick's Handyman Ministry. He retired from Icanrd Volunteer Fire Dept., after 20 years of service. John also served his country in the Army National Guard.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Jerry Nelson Deal; and an infant brother, Stephen Deal.

Survivors include his beloved wife of 60 years, Judy Bollinger Deal of the home; and one daughter, Jodie D. Anderson and husband, Timothy, of Catawba. Also surviving are two grandchildren, Logan and Ethan Anderson; a sister, Diane Deal Davis and husband, Michael, of Wiley, Texas; a brother, Richard Barry Deal of Ohio; a sister in-law, Joan B. Johnson and husband, Glen, of Connelly Springs; and a special friend, Joe New.

A graveside service will be held Wednesday, Sept. 22, at 2 p.m., at Warlick's Baptist Church, with the Rev. John Jolly officiating, with military honors provided by the N.C. National Guard. Following the service, the family will receive friends in the church CLC, where masks and distancing are encouraged.

Memorials may be sent to the Warlick's Baptist Church Handyman Ministry, 2684 Warlicks Church Rd., Connelly Springs, NC 28612 or to Foothills Service Projects, P.O. Box 86, Rutherford College, NC 28671.

www.heritagefuneralservices.com

Published by Hickory Daily Record on Sep. 20, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
22
Service
2:00p.m.
Warlick's Baptist Church
2684 Warlick Church Rd., Connelly Springs, NC
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory Inc. - Valdese
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Judy, I am so sorry for your loss. Praying for you and your family.
Penny W Winkler
Other
September 22, 2021
My Condolences to Judy and the Family. Prayers are with you
Deanna Scoggins
Acquaintance
September 20, 2021
I work with Tim Anderson, and when i seen the last name i was really surprised. There are not many Deal's around and i wanted to reach out and send my condolences to you all....Denise
Denise Deal-Shelton
September 20, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Steve and Helen Davis
Other
September 20, 2021
