John Franklin DealMarch 12, 1940 - September 17, 2021Mr. John Franklin Deal, 81, of Connelly Springs, passed away Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, at Catawba Valley Medical Center, following a period of declining health.John was born March 12, 1940, in Catawba County, to the late Frank B. Deal and Nova Powell Deal.He was retired from the textile industry where he worked as a fixer for many years. John was a longtime member of Warlick's Baptist Church, where he served as a Deacon, Trustee, Sunday school teacher, RA Leader, church training director, Warlick's Senior Group LLC, and various other church positions. His passion was ministry work, and enjoyed serving and working with the Warlick's Handyman Ministry. He retired from Icanrd Volunteer Fire Dept., after 20 years of service. John also served his country in the Army National Guard.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Jerry Nelson Deal; and an infant brother, Stephen Deal.Survivors include his beloved wife of 60 years, Judy Bollinger Deal of the home; and one daughter, Jodie D. Anderson and husband, Timothy, of Catawba. Also surviving are two grandchildren, Logan and Ethan Anderson; a sister, Diane Deal Davis and husband, Michael, of Wiley, Texas; a brother, Richard Barry Deal of Ohio; a sister in-law, Joan B. Johnson and husband, Glen, of Connelly Springs; and a special friend, Joe New.A graveside service will be held Wednesday, Sept. 22, at 2 p.m., at Warlick's Baptist Church, with the Rev. John Jolly officiating, with military honors provided by the N.C. National Guard. Following the service, the family will receive friends in the church CLC, where masks and distancing are encouraged.Memorials may be sent to the Warlick's Baptist Church Handyman Ministry, 2684 Warlicks Church Rd., Connelly Springs, NC 28612 or to Foothills Service Projects, P.O. Box 86, Rutherford College, NC 28671.