John Franklin "Frank" WeaverDecember 29, 1922 - September 26, 2020John Franklin "Frank" Weaver, 97, of Hickory, died Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, at Frye Regional Medical Center in Hickory.Born Dec. 29, 1922, in Catawba County, he was the son of the late Clayton Weaver and Carrie Bollinger.Mr. Weaver was a proud veteran of the U.S. Navy. He was a long-time member of Sardis Lutheran Church, and enjoyed farming in his spare time.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Mary Davis Weaver, and eight siblings.Survivors include his sons, James Franklin Weaver and wife, Carolyn, of Hickory and Gary Wayne Weaver and wife, Viola, of Hickory; daughter, Nancy Hilton and husband, Roger, of Vale; sister, Jo Ellen Hayes; three grandchildren, Maria Bradshaw and husband, Rusty, Christy Weaver, and Roger Jr. Hilton; and four great-grandchildren, Joshua Hilton, Jacob Hilton, Shelby Bolter and husband, Justin, and Sydney Bradshaw.Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a family-only graveside service will be held Tuesday, Sept. 29, at Sardis Evangelical Lutheran Church, 6103 West NC 10, at 2 p.m., with the Rev. Adrienne Martin officiating.The family respectfully requests that in lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Propst Fire Department, 5608 Whitener Rd., Hickory, NC 28602.Drum Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Conover