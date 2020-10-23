John Frederick WilliamsJohn Frederick Williams, 85, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, at Frye Regional Medical Center in Hickory. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Staci.John was proud of his military career, spanning 27 years in the U.S. Navy and the U.S. Air Force combined. After relocating to Hickory, he worked for the City of Hickory for 15 years.He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Judy; granddaughter, Kaitlynn; and grandson, C.J.At a later date, a private service will take place at the V.A. cemetery in Black Mountain.