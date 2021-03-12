John Elwood FrenchNovember 14, 1936 - March 10, 2021John Elwood French, born and raised in Los Angeles, Calif., and residing in Hickory as of 2008, passed away peacefully in his home Wednesday, March 10, 2021. He was 84 years old.John was a loving and devoted husband of 62 years to Judith Karen French, who survives him. He leaves his three children and their spouses, Lori A. Linn (Leo L. Linn), David J. French (Anne-Sophie French), and Michael R. French (Melissa J. French). He is also survived by five grandchildren, Jessica M. French Watson (Alexander W. Watson), Parker A. Linn, Lea R. French, Emmy R. French, and Tessa J. French; along with great-grandchildren, Charles D. Watson and Selah A. Watson.John was a graduate of San Jose State University. Since 1957, he was a loyal employee of Western Electric, which evolved into AT&T and Lucent Technologies, until his retirement in 2001. His career's work in management, sales, and systems and procedures was exemplary.As a faithful servant to the Lord Jesus Christ, John remained devoted to his sanctification until his last days. He was a true testament to the fruits of the Spirit and succeeded in leading his family in Christ while demonstrating love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness, and self-control in his daily life (Galatians 5:22-23). Yet, he was a man of great humility, always seeking how he could grow closer to Jesus in his walk.During his last days, John showed genuine passion and fervency for the Gospel as he quoted Scripture and reflected on the role it played in his life. One of the scriptures he discussed was Acts 10:42-43: "He commanded us to preach to the people and to testify that he is the one whom God appointed as judge of the living and the dead. All the prophets testify about him that everyone who believes in him receives forgiveness of sins through his name."Now, John has reached the ultimate destination — the promised land where there is no pain or sorrow. It's impossible to overstate John's impact on his family, friends, and so many others who knew him. Though he will be immensely missed here on earth, he is now rejoicing in the Father's house — forever in the presence of the Almighty.In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Samaritan's Purse on John's behalf.